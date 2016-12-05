Top Five Plays Of The Week: 11/28 - 12/04

NEW YORK – A win against the defending champions dominated the highlight reel. Here are the top five plays of the week, from games against the Nets, Cavaliers, Pelicans and Pacers.

5) Spin Cycle – DeAndre Jordan takes the Chris Paul pass in transition, puts it on the floor and completes the spin-move finish.

4) Blake's Take – Blake Griffin takes it himself through the lane in Cleveland for the dunk.

3) And-1 – Blake Griffin beats the double team by finding Jordan camped out under the basket for the alley-oop, which Jordan somehow finishes while absorbing the foul on LeBron James.

2) Off to OT – Chris Paul hits the corner 3 to send the game to overtime in a wild finish in Brooklyn, which continued getting wilder as Jamal Crawford did the same thing a quarter later to send the game to double overtime.

1) On the move – This is the Clippers’ offense at its finest, with Paul, Jordan and J.J. Redick all working off one another and exhausting the defense with screens and handoffs until an alley-oop results.