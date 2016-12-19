Press Release: Blake Griffin Injury Update

The LA Clippers announced today that forward Blake Griffin will undergo a routine arthroscopic procedure on Tuesday, Dec. 20 to remove loose bodies from his right knee.

Griffin is expected to miss approximately three-to-six weeks and will continue to undergo treatment and evaluation by the Clippers medical staff.

The five-time NBA All-Star has appeared in 26 games and is averaging 21.0 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists this season