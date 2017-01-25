Press Release: L.A. Clippers Recall Stone From Salt Lake City Stars

The L.A. Clippers announced today they have recalled rookie center Diamond Stone from the Salt Lake City Stars of the NBA Development League.

Stone appeared in six games for the Stars, averaging 15.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 24.6 minutes.

This was Stone’s second NBA Development League assignment. He appeared in four games (two starts) for the Santa Cruz Warriors, averaging 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 block in 17.0 minutes.

The 6-11 rookie has seen action in four games for the Clippers this season, holding averages of 1.5 points and 0.8 rebounds.

Stone, the 40th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, played one season at the University of Maryland, where he was named the AP Big Ten Newcomer in 2016. The Milwaukee native averaged 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 35 games (all starts), helping lead the Terrapins to the Sweet Sixteen.