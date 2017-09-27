L.A. Clippers Announce 2017-18 Promotional Schedule

The LA Clippers today announced their 2017-18 promotional schedule, featuring a full lineup of unique giveaways and special theme nights for fans at STAPLES Center.

Highlights of this year’s promotional schedule include a limited-edition DeAndre Jordan bobblehead a Milos Teodosic Jedi Knight, and a Blake Griffin dunking bobblehead.

Other prominent giveaways include Ralph Lawler “Oh Me Oh My Socks”, a DeAndre Jordan pen holder & pen presented by City National Bank and a Clippers tribal hat presented by Agua Caliente Casino Resorts. The full promotional giveaway lineup is available at www.clippers.com/giveaways.

The DTLAC Nights series presented by Agua Caliente Casino Resorts returns for a third consecutive year, with four games set for the 2017-2018 season. Each game in this series, dedicated to celebrating Downtown Los Angeles, will feature a special halftime performance and LED Wristbands for all fans. The team will wear their recently unveiled black Nike Statement Edition jersey, and fans are encouraged to wear black at all DTLAC Nights.

The DTLAC Nights, Presented by Agua Caliente Casino Resorts Schedule:

Thursday, 11/30 vs. Utah (7:30 p.m.)

Thursday, 1/4 vs. Oklahoma City (7:30 p.m.)

Friday, 3/2 vs. New York (7:30 p.m.)

Friday, 3/9 vs. Cleveland (7:30 p.m.)

This season, the Clippers will hold six Heart of LA weekend games, presented by Cedars-Sinai, geared towards youth and fitness. Each Heart of LA game includes a giveaway for kids 12 and under, such as a Blake Griffin LED Watch, a DeAndre Jordan “let’s jam” speaker, an Austin Rivers growth chart and a Chuck the Condor Toothbrush Holder in honor of Chuck’s birthday.

The Heart of LA, Presented by Cedars-Sinai Schedule:

Sunday, 11/5 vs. Miami

Saturday, 12/9 vs. Washington

Saturday, 1/6 vs. Golden State

Saturday, 2/3 vs. Chicago

Sunday, 3/4 vs. Brooklyn

Saturday, 4/7 vs. Denver

For a complete list of theme and group nights, visit www.clippers.com/giveaways.

To purchase tickets for Clippers home games, fans can visit www.clippers.com, www.axs.com or call 888-9-AXS-TIX (888-929-7849). Fans can purchase these plans by calling (213) 204-2900 or by visiting www.clippers.com/partialplans.