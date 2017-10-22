Injury Report: Milos Teodosic

Posted: Oct 22, 2017

The L.A. Clippers today announced that guard Milos Teodosic suffered a plantar fascia injury in his left foot during the second quarter of the Clippers’ game against Phoenix on October 21. Teodosic will be out indefinitely.

Teodosic, 30, has started in two games this season, and has averaged 5.5 points and 4.0 assists in 16.0 minutes. He appeared in four games for the Clippers in the preseason (three starts), and averaged 6.8 points, 5.5 assists and 1.00 steals in 24.9 minutes.

Tags
Teodosic, Milos, Clippers, Press Release, 2017-18 Season, Injury Report

Related Content

Teodosic, Milos

Clippers

Press Release