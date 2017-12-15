Game Preview: Clippers vs. Wizards

One of the most unique endings to an NBA game this season happened last Saturday, when the Clippers narrowly defeated the Wizards at STAPLES Center, 113-112.

Less than a week later, the two teams will run it back in the nation’s capital.

Washington (15-13) will host the Clippers (11-15) on Friday evening, surely looking avenge last week’s loss, a game that was marred by some controversy in the final seconds.

7th 20-point game off the bench for .@TeamLou23, tied for most in the @NBA.pic.twitter.com/cWGfPM303p — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) December 9, 2017

With 1.2 seconds left on the clock, Clippers guard Lou Williams hit a three to put the Clippers up one. The Wizards, after calling a timeout to advance the ball, inbounded the ball on the sideline. Wizards guard Bradley Beal took the inbounds pass and nailed a baseline jumper that was waved off upon review. But it was also determined that the game clock started a few tenths too early.

The referees decided to replay the possession, but this time, the Wizards inbounded the ball from the corner with 1.1 seconds left on the clock. Wizards center Marcin Gortat then missed a jump shot off the side of the rim.

"We had a clock malfunction, early start," said crew chief Bill Spooner in a statement. "The time that they lost was 1.1. With an inbounds at 1.2 that leaves, mathematically, 0.1 and that should have been where we reset it. We actually made the mistake in their favor if you will, and reset it at 1.1."

Regardless of how the end of the game materialized, the Clippers got the win, which was the first in their current three-game win streak. On Monday, LA defeated Toronto, 96-91, to end the Raptors’ six-game win streak, and on Wednesday, the Clippers knocked off the Magic in Orlando, 106-95, in the first game of a four-game road trip.

Friday’s matchup with the Wizards will look a little different from last week’s contest, considering injured point guard John Wall will be back on the floor for the Wizards.

Wall will be back in the Washington lineup after missing more than two weeks with a left knee injury. Wall is averaging 20.3 points and 9.2 assists.

CLIPPERS INJURIES

Clippers forward Blake Griffin will miss his eighth straight game with a sprained MCL in his left knee. Forward Danilo Gallinari will miss his third consecutive game with a left glute injury.

Guard Austin Rivers will miss Friday’s game after suffering a concussion in the 2nd quarter of Wednesday’s game. Guard Milos Teodosic will also miss Friday’s game due to rest.

Tip off is at 7 p.m. ET.