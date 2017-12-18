Game Preview: Clippers vs. Spurs

5:30pm PT | Fox Sports Prime Ticket | AM 570 LA Sports

SAN ANTONIO — Both the Clippers and the Spurs head into the Monday’s matchup hoping for healthy returns from key players who sat out their last games.

For the Clippers (11-17), Austin Rivers is listed as questionable but it is hopeful he will return against the Spurs, following two missed games after suffering a concussion against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. Scoring 14.5 points per game and shooting 40-percent from three, Rivers is the team’s third leading scorer.

Spurs’ superstar Kawhi Leonard has been upgraded to probable after missing the last game due to the Spurs injury management program. This season, Leonard has missed 28 of the Spurs 30 games, and debuted less than a week ago. Since his return, the two-time All-NBA forward has appeared in two games, averaging 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in 16.5 minutes.

Also upgraded to questionable is Danny Green following a late scratch in the Spurs last game due to tightness in his groin. Tony Parker sat out for rest management, just like Leonard, but is not listed on the injury report.

On Saturday, the Spurs (20-10) overcame the absence of three starters and beat the Dallas Mavericks, 98-96, scoring the final 13 points to complete the comeback victory. With 3.5 seconds remaining in a tie game, Manu Ginobili scored on a layup to secure the win, his second game winning shot of the season. Ginobili finished with 12 points and 5 rebounds. LaMarcus Aldridge led the team with 22 points and 14 rebounds, his 15th double-double of the season.

The Clippers arrive in San Antonio following a loss on the second night of a back-to-back against the Heat.

Last night @MilosTeodosic4 had 10 Points in the 4th Quarter alone against the Miami Heat. pic.twitter.com/L0ALvWDd9F — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) December 17, 2017

Montrezl Harrell paced the team in scoring with 15 points. Milos Teodosic recorded a career-high 13 points. DeAndre Jordan, in the midst of his best stretch of the season, posted 12 points and 20 rebounds, his fourth straight double-double and seventh in the last eight games.

Even with all the injuries, coach Doc Rivers continues to be impressed with his team’s resolve.

"I just love our spirit. There are so many reasons not to hang in there, not to play and our guys just keep doing it,” Rivers said.

The Clippers sit only 2.5 games out of the playoffs, while the Spurs rest in the third seed.

LA travels to San Antonio looking to end the Spurs nine-game home winning streak in the AT&T Center, a venue where the Clippers are 0-1 this season. The two teams met earlier on Nov. 7, a 120-107 victory for the Spurs.

This will be the final game of a four game road-trip for the Clippers before returning home Wednesday to face the Suns.