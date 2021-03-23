West Coast Swing Begins at Golden State

The 76ers (30-13) begin a four-game date with the Western Conference Tuesday, visiting the Golden State Warriors (22-21).

The meeting with the Warriors is the Sixers second matchup on their six-game road trip, coming on the heels of a 101-100 overtime victory against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden Sunday.

The win helped the Sixers maintain their No. 1 status and extend a full game lead over the No. 2 Brooklyn Nets (29-14) in the Eastern Conference.

The Sixers also became the second team in the NBA (along with the 31-11 Utah Jazz) to reach 30 wins this season.

While it wasn’t the prettiest of victories, the Sixers managed to get it done shorthanded - minus Joel Embiid (left knee bone bruise) and Seth Curry (left ankle sprain) - at The Garden.

“A win is a win - we’ll take it,” Harris said after hitting a pair of game-winning free throws in overtime. “Getting the opportunity late in overtime, I just wanted to win the game.”

Harris totalled 20 points, four rebounds, four assists, and two steals, while Shake Milton led the team in scoring off the bench, finishing with 21 points, three rebounds, three assists, a block, and a steal.

Danny Green scored all 11 of his points in the fourth quarter and overtime, including six of the team’s 13 points in the bonus five minutes.

“Danny saved the game for us,” Doc Rivers said postgame. “In the huddle, ‘Guys, we’re going to win the game’ - he just kept saying it. He went out and did it.”

Harris echoed his head coach’s appreciation for Green:

“His leadership, what he brings to the table… Danny’s a really good player, solid player for us every night,” Harris said. “Tonight you see that. That composure, and that leadership - there’s a reason why he has three rings.”

Tuesday’s contest tips at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Warriors (22-21) currently hold the No. 9 seed in the West, 1.0 game behind the No. 8 Mavericks (22-19).

Golden State is 4-6 in its last 10 games, most recently falling in Memphis, 111-103 Saturday.

Steph Curry has led Golden State in scoring (29.0 ppg) this season, but missed the team’s back-to-back at Memphis (tailbone), and is out for Tuesday’s matchup.

Jordan Poole led the Warriors in Curry’s absence Saturday, finishing with 26 points, four rebounds, five assists, and a steal.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / TNT

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic