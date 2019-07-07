Thybulle Among Noteworthy Performers Against Boston

Snapshot:

Despite several quality performances from some important young members of the organization, the 76ers (1-1) bowed Saturday to the Boston Celtics (1-0), 96-82, at Thomas & Mack Center.



Relying on his outside shot, Matisse Thybulle paced the Sixers with 15 points. The 2019 no. 20 pick punched in four of his five field goals from 3-point territory, and added six rebounds, too.

The rest of the Sixers' starting contingent also fared relatively well, as each player produced a positive plus-minus rating.

For a second straight day, the club got off to a quick start. Boston, however, closed Saturday's opening period on a 24-9 run, which put the Celtics on track for their eventual victory.

Worth Noting:

• In addition to an ultra-impressive reverse left-handed dunk in Saturday's first quarter, Zhaire Smith showed a solid stroke. He converted 2 of 5 3-point attempts, and knocked down 4 of his 5 foul shots.

• Another perimeter takeaway from Saturday's loss? Up-and-comers Matisse Thybulle, Zhaire Smith, and Marial Shayok combined for six of the Sixers' 10 triples.

• Speaking of Marial Shayok, the 2019 no. 54 pick finished in double-figures again. He went for 14 points (6-12 fg, 2 3fgm), and displayed a knack for scoring at multiple levels. Marking a change from Friday's game, Shayok started Saturday's tilt at the four spot.

• With the keys to the offense in his hands, Shake Milton has proven to be an effective facilitator through two summer league contests. He's manufactured a total of 13 assists against just six turnovers after handing out six more dimes Saturday.

• P.J. Dozier came off the bench to collect 13 points (6-11 fg) and five rebounds against Boston. The 2017 undrafted South Carolina product spent last season with the Celtics organization, splitting time between the C's and their G League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws.

• Norvel Pelle pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds. He also registered three blocks, plus nine points.

Sixers Social:

From the Other Side:

Boston brought all four of its 2019 draft picks to Las Vegas, but the team's top selection, Romeo Langford (no. 14), sat out Saturday with a thumb injury. He's expected to sit out all of summer league.

Breaking Down the Box Score:

On Tap:

The Sixers will be idle Sunday, then return to the floor Monday at 3:00 PM ET at Cox Pavilion against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Highlighting OKC's summer league squad are NBA roster players Deonte Burton and Hamidou Diallo, and 2019 second-round picks Devon Hall and Kevin Hervey.