Warriors Grounded

In recent seasons, beating the Golden State Warriors (36-15) at Oracle Arena has been one of the toughest things an NBA team can do.

Thursday, with a national TV audience watching, the 76ers (34-18) did exactly that.

Mere hours after being named to his first All-Star team, Ben Simmons delivered what Brett Brown called the Australian’s "best NBA game.”

Simmons finished with 26 points, eight rebounds (five offensive), six assists, and three steals, and was a driving force in the Sixers’ impressive 113-104 victory in the Bay.

“I just thought he played the complete game,” Brett Brown said of Simmons. “He was a tremendous leader.”

Simmons wasn’t alone in helping the Sixers snap a 10-game skid to the Warriors, either.

Joel Embiid scored 26 points as well, including four consecutive free throws down the stretch, and grabbed 20 boards.

Landry Shamet (10 pts), Jonah Bolden (8 pts, 5 reb), and Mike Muscala (4 pts) provided a key boost from the bench, while JJ Redick finished with 15 points.

“They showed a lot of togetherness,” said Brown, who, upon the urging of his players, rang the locker room victory bell. “It’s a fantastic win. This group, myself included, we have not beaten Golden State. It’s a good night.”

Fueled by a 42-point third quarter, the Sixers maintained their lead throughout the fourth frame, going up 108-101 with just under two minutes remaining.

Blocked shots from Simmons and Muscala on consecutive possessions were followed by two clutch free throws from Embiid, which put the Sixers up 110-101 with 1:08 on the clock.

Moments later, Steph Curry (41 pts) hit one of his 10 3-pointers on the night, cutting Golden State’s deficit to six.

But the Sixers' own sharp shooter, Redick, responded with a three of his own to seal the final margin.

Prior to Thursday’s contest, the Warriors hadn’t lost since Jan. 3, as the Sixers snapped the defending champs’ 11-game winning streak.

While both teams shot 46.6 percent from the field, the Sixers outrebounded the Warriors, 49-37, and hit 19 free throws to the Warriors’ 11.

The Sixers will close their four-game road trip Saturday in Sacramento against the Kings. Buddy Hield leads his team with 20.2 points per game, while De’Aaron Fox paces his team in assists (7.2 apg) and steals (1.7 spg). The Kings are 3-3 in their last six.