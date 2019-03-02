With Eyes on Round Two, Looking Back at January Win Over Warriors

This should be fun, right?

Team back at home, coming off one of its best showings of the season, maybe only second to the January road win at Golden State, which, by the way, will be the 76ers’ opponent for Saturday’s nationally televised primetime battle.

Yes, for a building that rocks on the regular, The Center should indeed be shaking its hips, flossing, and doing whatever other Fortnite dance moves are out there when the reigning champs make their lone regular season visit to South Philadelphia.

For the Sixers, which in Thursday’s 108-104 triumph over the Oklahoma City Thunder became just the sixth squad this year to reach 40 victories, a two-game season sweep of the Warriors would figure to be a nice shot in the arm.

Only two other Eastern Conference clubs have beaten Golden State twice in the regular season - Indiana in 2017-18, and Toronto earlier this year - since the Warriors’ current run as the NBA’s preeminent team began in 2014-15.

As we look ahead with great anticipation to Saturday’s showdown, let’s also look back at Round One between the Sixers and Warriors. Here are some observations, notes, and other thoughts following a recent rewatch of the Sixers’ January 31st 113-104 win at Oracle Arena.

KEY MATCH-UPS

• For most of the night, JJ Redick and Jimmy Butler split time on Steph Curry. T.J. McConnell came off the bench to guard the two-time MVP a good amount as well.

• Ben Simmons served as the primary defender on Kevin Durant, with Butler and Wilson Chandler getting a few cracks at Golden State’s other MVP award recipient.

• Draymond Green was marked pretty evenly throughout the evening by a trio of Sixers - Simmons, Butler, and Mike Muscala.

• Joel Embiid was the natural fit to cover DeMarcus Cousins.

• Klay Thompson didn’t play in the first go-round, due to illness.

GAME FLOW

Despite a somewhat bumpy start that saw an early deficit grow to 11 points, the Sixers eventually settled in, and got better the further along their first meeting with Golden State went.

A big 42-point third quarter propelled the Sixers in front, and even though the Warriors never quite went away, the Sixers held their ground en route to snapping a 10-game losing streak to Golden State, and winning in Oakland for the first time since December 31st, 2011.

WHAT WORKED

• Both the Sixers and Golden State went 41 for 88 from the field in their January 31st clash. So where did the Sixers gain the edge on the scoreboard? Free throws was a pivotal area. The Sixers outscored the Warriors by eight from the line (PHI 19-24 FT / GSW 11-16 FT). Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons were responsible for the bulk of this advantage, combining to go 16 for 21 from the stripe.

• The Sixers and Golden State also put up nearly identical 3-point shooting numbers (PHI 12-37 3FG / GSW 11-38 3FG) in January; however, it was the Sixers that had the far more efficient perimeter attack for most of the night. Three quarters in, the Sixers were 11 for 27 from deep, before going 1 for 10 on threes in the fourth period. That they went 5 for 8 from downtown in the third period in particular was a major reason they pulled ahead. The Warriors, of course, claim one of the most dangerous 3-point offenses in the NBA (no. 3 806 3FGM, no. 2 38.0 3FG%), but up until Kevin Durant’s triple at the five-minute mark of the fourth quarter, Steph Curry was the lone Warrior who had hit a three.

• The Sixers ended up with a decisive margin on the glass, out-rebounding Golden State 49-37 overall, and 16-9 on the offensive glass. Joel Embiid accounted for 20 boards, while Jimmy Butler pulled down nine, and Ben Simmons eight. Draymond Green was the only Warriors player who registered more than six rebounds, grabbing eight of them.

• Five weeks later, Ben Simmons’ performance against Golden State still remains arguably the finest and most impactful game of his young career. Whether defended by Draymond Green, Kevin Durant, or Andre Iguodala, the Aussie All-Star proved to be a major match-up problem. The Warriors didn’t have much of an answer, as Simmons posted 26 points (10-13 FG / 6-9 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, three steals, and a block. The Sixers outscored Golden State by nine when Simmons was on the court.

• Becoming a dynasty over the last four-plus seasons, Golden State has boasted one of the top bench units in the entire league. But it was the Sixers’ second unit in the January game that had the upper hand. Jonah Bolden (8 PTS / 5 REB / +8), Landry Shamet (10 PTS / 3-4 3FG), and Mike Muscala (4 PTS) all made key contributions. Aside from Kevon Looney (14 PTS / 5 REB), the Warriors’ bench didn’t do much. Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston combined for two points. Key for the Sixers on Saturday, of course, will be continuing to find spots where their reserves can be effective, now that Shamet and Muscala have since been traded.

• While Joel Embiid might not have produced his smoothest shooting line (8-24 FG, 0-5 3FG), his contributions late in the third quarter were vital to helping the Sixers seize control. In the final 100 seconds of the frame, he dominated Kevon Looney, scoring six points, snagging three rebounds, and handing out an assist, all while pushing the Sixers to a game-high 11-point lead.

• As the January 31st game against Golden State progressed, the Sixers shored up two areas that presented problems early on. First, they cut down on turnovers. After giving the ball away seven times in the first quarter, the Sixers committed just six miscues in the entire second half (of note, Golden State scored zero points off the Sixers’ second-half turnovers). The other important adjustment the Sixers made was they tightened up their defense, becoming more connected and sturdy the farther along the contest went. Their stand in the final two minutes was especially impressive. The Warriors shot just 38.1 percent in the second half, and 5 for 21 from three.

SECOND TIME AROUND

• If you watched the Sixers’ first game against Golden State, you know how much Steph Curry had it going on. His crazy four-point play in the opening quarter was just a precursor for what was to come - a ridiculous 41-point night highlighted by 10 3-pointers. But here’s the thing that we keep kicking around in our mind. Yes, Curry was brilliant. Still, the Sixers won. Kevin Durant (25 pts) had a pretty good game too, but aside from that, Curry was essentially the guy for Golden State. In fact, after watching the game again, we even wondered if his unconscious shooting display might have come at the expense of a more balanced attack by the Warriors. The Sixers, of course, will hope to do a better job Saturday of keeping Curry in check. Being on the receiving end of a 41-point performance is playing with fire. Should the Sixers again succeed in bottling up the rest of Curry’s stellar teammates (that Klay Thompson is expected to be available this time around will present another challenging layer), perhaps that could mitigate the weight of the sharpshooter’s contributions.

• As if there weren’t already enough All-League caliber talent between the two rosters, Tobias Harris is now in the mix. The Sixers’ January 31st victory over Golden State occurred a week before Elton Brand made the move to acquire the versatile four man from the LA Clippers. During his stint with LA, Harris and the Clippers went up against the Warriors three times. He averaged 25.7 points (45.6 fg%, 11-20 3fg) and 8.7 rebounds in those contests.

• When Golden State hosted the Sixers back in January, DeMarcus Cousins was making only his seventh appearance for the Warriors, and it was evident he was still working through some rust. Since the middle of February, the big man has been putting up more Boogie-like numbers. He’s registered a double-double in five consecutive contests, including 20-point x 10-rebound lines in each of his last two games.

• The Sixers and Golden State were unsurprisingly at their best in the January 31st game when each team was able to generate turnovers that triggered transition opportunities. For the Sixers, this was in the third quarter. The Warriors, meanwhile, applied this type of pressure in the first period.

• Perhaps more than anything else, the simple fact that Golden State has allowed fourth quarter leads to slip away in each of its last two games - losses at Miami and Orlando on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively - should put the Sixers on the highest of high alerts. The Warriors rarely suffer multiple losses in a row, let alone three. In fact, dating back to Golden State’s 2014-15 championship season, the team has lost three consecutive games only twice, the most recent instance coming this past November (a four-game skid). Hey, if the Sixers are good enough to beat the Warriors Saturday, they should be able to beat the defending champs, regardless of whether Golden State has won 11 games in a row (as they had prior to the January meeting) or dropped two straight. We simply bring up this statistic to highlight the obvious - the Warriors talent has proven to be enough to help them avoid sustained stretches of losing. Against them, maximum effort and execution are almost always required.