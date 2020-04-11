On This Date | 1967 Team Eliminates Celtics

On this date in 1967, the 76ers were closing in on their first NBA championship since the franchise moved to Philadelphia.

After taking a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Division Finals series against the Celtics, the Sixers won the decisive Game 5, 140-116 - their largest margin of victory in the series - on April 11.

The Sixers’ win snapped the Celtics’ eight-season run as NBA champions.

The great Wilt Chamberlain led the way for the Sixers, finishing with a massive 29-point, 36-rebound, 13-assist triple double.

Hal Greer added 32 points, Chet Walker tallied 26, Wali Jones poured in 23, and Billy Cunningham scored 21.

The 4-1 series win over the Celtics came after a 3-1 win over the Cincinnati Royals, and led to a 4-2 series win over the San Francisco Warriors in the Finals.