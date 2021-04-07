76ers Sweep Season Series Versus Celtics

The 76ers (35-16) bounced back in a big way Tuesday at Boston, topping the Celtics (25-26), 106-96.

After a narrow first quarter, the Sixers won the second quarter, 34-22 - including a 19-2 run - and never looked back.

Headlined by Joel Embiid’s game-high 35 points in his second game back in the lineup, the Sixers led by as many as 21 points.

Five Sixers finished in double-figures, and the team more than doubled the Celtics’ trips to the line, outscoring them from the stripe, 39-28.

The Sixers also limited themselves to 13 turnovers, while Boston gave up 22.

Jayson Tatum led the way for the C’s finishing with 20 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

Embiid finished with 35 points, six rebounds, an assist, and a block, attempting a game-high 20 free throws.



He shot 9-for-19 from the field, and 16-for-20 from the line.

Danny Green

Green tallied 17 points on extremely efficient 6-for-7 shooting, making five of his six attempts from deep. He added two rebounds, an assist, and two steals to complete his line.



Green finished at a game-high +21.

Ben Simmons

Simmons totalled 12 points, four rebounds, six assists, and a game-high three steals.

Quote to Note:

Doc Rivers says defense - collective and individual - was the @sixers' key to success tonight: “We really locked in. I thought overall, we locked in and guarded. We had a great individual defensive performances by a lot of guys.” — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) April 7, 2021

Up Next:

The Sixers have a rare pair of days off Wednesday and Thursday, before meeting the New Orleans Pelicans (22-27) Friday.

Zion Williamson leads New Orleans in scoring in his sophomore season, averaging 26.4 points, plus 7.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

The Pelicans will visit the Nets in Brooklyn Wednesday, before returning home to face the Sixers.

The Pelicans are 5-5 in their last 10, holding the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference.

Friday’s matchup tips at 8:00 p.m. ET.