Game Preview | Celtics (7.11.17)

Match-Up:

After squaring off once in the Utah Jazz Summer League, the 76ers will play the Boston Celtics once again, this time in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League Tuesday at 6:30 PM EST at Thomas & Mack Center. The last game between these teams was an exciting affair, which the Celtics won, 89-88. The Sixers are coming off of a 101-95 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, while the Celtics defeated the Portland Trail Blazers, 70-64, in their most recent game.

Prospect Spotlight:

• Aaron Harrison (PHI): Against the Spurs, Harrison’s 14 points led all Sixers.

• Furkan Korkmaz (PHI): Korkmaz has recorded double-digit points in his past three games. He had 12 points against the Spurs.

• Jaylen Brown (BOS): The last time the Celtics faced the Sixers, Brown erupted for 29 points and 13 rebounds.

• Jayson Tatum (BOS): The 2017 No. 3 overall pick, who scored 21 points against the Sixers in Utah, is averaging 19 points per game in Las Vegas.

Follow Along:

• TV: ESPN2

• Audio: Sixers Summer League Stream (Sixers.com, Facebook Live)