At the Buzzer | Hot-Shooting Celtics Take Game 1

Recap:

At just about every turn this season, and in years past, Brett Brown has proven he has the pulse of his team.

Heading into Monday’s opener of the 76ers’ Eastern Conference Semifinals series with the Boston Celtics, though, there was a hint of uncertainty in his voice.

Given the circumstances, you couldn’t blame him.

Brown’s Sixers, on the heels of a convincing five-game opening round performance against the Miami Heat, had gone a while without playing a basketball game. Everyone - players, coaches, staffers - was antsy to get started.

Still, there was the looming factor of a long layoff. And for as well as the Sixers had been playing the past month, and for as much effort as the club poured into its preparation for Monday’s stop at TD Garden, how the ripple effects of a five-day hiatus would ultimately play was something Brown just couldn't be sure of.

Maybe it was the rest, maybe it was a simple coincidence. Either way, the Sixers weren’t their recent selves Monday, and Boston took full advantage, posting a 117-101 Game 1 victory.

The Sixers shot 42.2 percent from the field, but the big story came from behind the 3-point line, where the Sixers were just 5 for 26. The C’s, meanwhile, couldn’t seem to miss.

Led by the bouncy, energetic Terry Rozier, Boston buried a post-season best 17 shots from outside the arc. Rozier, given the Celtics' point guard reigns on the heels of Kyrie Irving's surgery , accounted for seven of those triples, en route to a Boston-best 29 points.

Joel Embiid, delivering his most impactful performance to-date since returning from injury, paced the Sixers with a game-high 31 points. He was 12 for 21 from the field, and sunk two of the Sixers’ threes.

With 12 rebounds, the All-Star big man became the first Sixer with a 30-point, 10-rebound post-season double-double since Allen Iverson achieved the feat in Game 3 of the 2001 NBA Finals.

On a night the Sixers relied heavily on their starting group, Ben Simmons supplied 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals. JJ Redick tallied 20 points.

Like Rozier, Jayson Tatum had his top scoring game of the Playoffs, finishing with 28 points. All-Star big man Al Horford registered 26 points and seven rebounds, and rose to the occasion at critical turning points.

He snapped off eight points during a pivotal 10-0 Boston spurt that broke a 33-33 second-quarter tie, and later, in the fourth, scored five in a row after the Sixers had clawed back to within single-digits.

Rozier erupted for 13 of his points in the final frame, which put Monday’s contest out of reach.

Check back later for updates to this story.

Sixers Social:

Monday’s third quarter was a particularly productive one for Joel Embiid. After an interior collision on the offensive end left him trailing behind, the big man was in prime position to lower the hammer on what essentially was a length-of-the-floor feed from Ben Simmons.

Up Next:

Due to the Boston Bruins hosting an NHL playoff game against the Tampa Bay Lightening Wednesday at TD Garden, the Sixers - Celtics series will be put on hold for two days, before resuming Thursday evening at 8:30 PM EST.