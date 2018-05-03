At the Buzzer | Back-and-Forth Battle Ends in Boston's Favor

Recap:

Before the Playoffs began, Brett Brown told his relatively green 76ers that the post-season would be an experience that teaches them more about themselves than anything else in the sport of basketball.

As their Eastern Conference Semifinals match-up with the Boston Celtics gets set to shift to South Philadelphia, the Sixers figure to learn a good deal about what they’re made of in the important days ahead.

Despite racing out to an auspicious start, the Sixers bowed to Boston, 108-103, Thursday at TD Garden.

The loss gave the C’s a 2-0 advantage in the second-round series between the long-time rivals, and resulted in the Sixers dropping consecutive games for the first time since late February.

The pressure now intensifies heading into Games 3 and 4, scheduled for Saturday and Monday, respectively, at The Center.

After leading by as many as 22 points midway through the second quarter, the Sixers saw the Celtics use an 18-3 surge to storm back to within striking distance late in the first half.

Boston went up by as many as eight points in Thursday's third period, but the Sixers battled back in the final frame, taking a 95-93 advantage on a Joel Embiid jumper with just under five minutes to go.

The undeterrable Celtics, however, had one last push in them. They scored 11 of the next 14 points, the run capped emphatically by an alley-oop jam from Terry Rozier to Jayson Tatum to make it 104-99.

After a Dario Saric putback, Al Horford stuck a jumper with 8.3 seconds left, 106-101, to seal the Sixers’ fate.

For the second time in as many games against Boston, JJ Redick paced the Sixers in scoring, this time with 23 points.

Embiid registered his fourth consecutive post-season double-double, cranking out 20 points and 14 rebounds, while also adding five assists.

Robert Covington turned in a productive night for the Sixers as well. The swing man logged a game-high 40 minutes, and supplied 22 points behind four 3-pointers, plus nine rebounds and two steals.

In 17 minutes off the bench, T.J. McConnell assumed a spirited role. He snapped off four straight points at the outset of the fourth quarter to tie the score at 79-79, and later assisted on three go-ahead baskets, en route to finishing with a plus-16 rating.

Tatum posted a team-best 21 points for Boston, which also got a 20-point effort from Rozier, and a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double from Horford.

Part of Boston's success Thursday was that they were able to keep Ben Simmons under wraps. The first-year point man was held to one point (0-4 fg), five rebounds, and seven assists.

Check back later for updates to this story.

Sixers Social:

Dario Saric provided the hustle, and Robert Covington the heave. The combination of a little bit more spirit, and a few more shots going down represented key elements to the formula the Sixers used to set the tone in Thursday’s contest.

The Homie with the pass, RoCo with the splash. pic.twitter.com/p1QDYDJSk7 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) May 4, 2018

Up Next:

The pace of the Sixers’ Eastern Conference Semifinals pairing with the Boston Celtics is about to pick up, as the remainder of the series - however long it goes - will be played with only one day off between games. Saturday, the match-up moves to South Philadelphia, where the Sixers have gone 2-1 in the Playoffs. The early tip is slated for 5:00 PM.