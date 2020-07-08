Wizney World Blog: Team arrives in Orlando

Good morning,

The Wizards have made it to Orlando!

Last night, the team landed in Orlando at 8:15pm ET safely and soundly and arrived at the Yacht Club hotel.

Leading up to the flight, team medical staff members, led by Chief Athlete Care of Performance Daniel Medina and Head Athletic Trainer Jeff Bangs, were handing out PPE and doing temperature checks as everyone got on the plane. Team meal caterers also handed out food before everyone boarded. A mini stuffed G-Wiz, which we will be treating like a Flat Stanley during the experience in Orlando, also joined the flight with proper PPE.

Every member of the travel party had his or her own row and masks were required, like they always are, on the flight. The flight took off at 6:39pm, and was fairly smooth heading down to Orlando.

The team got on buses when we arrived and had a police escort all the way to the Yacht Club hotel. Upon arrival, players, coaches, and staff had a brief orientation with NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum and other officials from the NBA league office. Every member of the travel party was then tested, given more PPE, and sent off to their hotel rooms for what will end up being between a 36- and 48-hour quarantine.

Luggage and dinner arrived shortly after we got to our rooms – and the meal was quite the spread. Both were left at our doors and Disney employees – in proper PPE – knock when they drop something off. Three meals per day are provided for each team, with four coming on gamedays. Team nutritionist Sue Saunders Bouvier has been working with Disney and their chefs on the menus, so major props to them. The menu included:

o Green bean salad with assorted vegetables and vinaigrette

o Crudite with hummus

o Shrimp cocktail

o Marinated flank steak with chimichurri

o Grilled chicken breast with peach barbeque glaze (FANTASTIC)

o Seafood linguine

o Roasted root vegetables

o Mashed potatoes

o Fresh baked bread & butter

o Seasonal fresh berries

o Pineapple upside-down cake

Welcome to Wizney World



meal game strong tonight in the ‘tine pic.twitter.com/5akndEHJAg — Zach Rosen (@ZacharySRosen) July 8, 2020

The quarantine continues all the way through today and into most of Thursday. The Wizards will look to stay active with an in-room Zoom workout before lunch and an in-room Zoom yoga session before dinner.

Check back for more on Thursday, which will include some footage from those Zoom calls and any necessary updates!