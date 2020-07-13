Wizney World Blog: Robinson starts practice with a bang

Greetings from Orlando,

Wow, we’ve been here for a week. It seems longer than that, as most of us have acclimated to bubble life pretty well. Outside of practice times fluctuating every day, we’re all in a good routine and passing the free time. Could that change in a few weeks? Certainly, but scrimmages and seeding games will begin soon enough and keep us all as busy as ever.

In content news, we dropped the first episode of Troy Brown Jr.’s vlog called “Ballin’ in the Bubble.” Check out the debut below.

The NBA and NBPA announced today that only two out of 322 players in the bubble tested positive for coronavirus. Those players have been isolated at home or in isolated housing here in Orlando. Though all of us would like that number to be zero, it’s a testament to the guidelines the league and PA jointly put into place to make this campus as safe as possible.

The Wizards returned to the practice court today, which began with a bang. As you may have saw last night, Jerome Robinson caught a big fish around 10:00 P.M. Coach Brooks saw the post, and wanted to give Robinson an opportunity to be rewarded for his catch.

Coach told Jerome that if he made a halfcourt shot on any of his three attempts that the team would be able to skip a drill. On the first shot, Robinson banked it in and the team went nuts.

Coach Brooks told Jerome Robinson if he made a halfcourt shot, the team could skip part of practice...



BANG! #RepTheDistrict | @Rome_Coldbucks1 pic.twitter.com/uJen8FtnQQ — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) July 13, 2020

The Wizards continued to work on offensive and defensive sets, three-on-three drills, and even spiced it up with a corner 3-point competition. The expectation is to run more 5-on-5 during Tuesday morning’s practice. The team’s first scrimmage is now only nine days away against the Denver Nuggets.

We've got an early morning tomorrow so that’s all for now. Talk to you again soon.