Wizney World Blog: Quarantine ends, first day of practice

Good evening,

After 34 hours, at 2:03 P.M. on Thursday, the Wizards received word that quarantine had concluded. The entire travel party test negative two days in a row, and we were allowed to freely roam the hotel, social distancing and with masks on.

BREAKING: Our quarantine period has ended.



Our first practice will be later today at 5:00 P.M.



Stay up to date on the Wizney World Blog. — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) July 9, 2020

In what was our second full day here in Orlando, the team was able to practice and start setting up what will be our home for the next five-plus weeks. Testing took place at 3:00 P.M. in what will just become part of our everyday routine.

At 4:45 P.M., the team left the Yacht Club to head to hold a full practice for the first time in four months. At practice, the coaching staff, besides Scott Brooks and the front of bench assistant coaches Tony Brown, Robert Pack, and Mike Longabardi, and team staff all wore masks and gloves.

Coach Brooks started the practice with a team huddle, and spoke to his players for six minutes. He expressed how big of an opportunity and platform the team has here in Orlando, especially with Bradley Beal, John Wall, and Davis Bertans absent. Additionally, he encouraged all of the players to make the most of the opportunity and remember how lucky they are to play basketball for a living. The edited, cut-down version of the speech can be found below.

During practice, the Wizards worked on offensive and defensive sets, five-on-zero drills, as well as some five-on-five half-court action. As Brooks mentioned to the team, all of the players here are in great shape and that was obvious during practice. Once practice concluded, Brooks, Isaac Bonga, and Ish Smith spoke to the media over Zoom.

Once we returned, Brooks appeared on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” with Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal, and his former teammate Charles Barkley. Apparently, it was the first TV interview done with a player or coach in the Orlando campus.

Dinner was then served in our meal room for the first time. The set up includes boxed portions of food in multiple refrigerators and massive food warmers. There are a few tables to sit at socially distanced, though some people just brought their food back to their rooms. Speaking of food, I almost forgot to share the menus from breakfast and lunch!

Breakfast

• Assorted breakfast breads with pastries, butter, and jellies• Greek yogurt parfaits with berries and granola• Chilled overnight oats with apple and sun-dried fruits• Cheddar cheese omelets with sides of bacon, peppers, and onions• French toast sticks• Scrambled eggs

Lunch

• Caesar salad with Caesar dressing and balsamic vinaigrette• Minestrone soup• Balsamic glazed green beans• Penne pasta with side of marinara and alfredo sauce• Italian meat lasagna• Garlic butter chicken wings• Baked mahi-mahi with sun-dried tomato pesto

Practice tomorrow morning will be at 10:00 A.M. Check back for more updates and talk to you all soon!