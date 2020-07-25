Wizney World Blog: One week until it counts

Cheers to the weekend!

Hope everyone had a stellar week, wherever you may be reading from.

We’ve reached our third weekend here in Orlando, with the team's first seeding/regular season game only a week away.

After Wednesday’s scrimmage, the Wizards treated Thursday as an optional day, but most players still went to the gym to get some work in. Coaches were able to review recent game film for the first time in four-plus months, though a lot of the tape needs to be taken with a grain of salt. Not only was it just a scrimmage and both the Wizards’ and Nuggets’ first game back, but Washington also faced such a unique lineup from Denver. The Nuggets used lineups with multiple seven footers and played a lot of zone.

Before Friday’s practice, the team watched film to go over some key takeaways from the scrimmage against the Nuggets. Practice went a solid two hours, focusing on adjustments and playing more 5-on-5 to prepare for Saturday against the Clippers.

Earlier Friday, along with Troy Brown Jr., we dropped the fourth episode of Ballin’ in the Bubble. YouTuber Kris London (LSK), who has over a million followers, recently broke down Troy’s vlog and gave him a lot of love for the content being produced. It was awesome to see Troy’s vlog get the attention it deserves. Assistant equipment manager made another appearance in episode four, and may need to become a recurring character in every episode. Looking forward to recording a podcast in the next few days talking to Troy about his vlog.

We had an exciting announcement on Friday was our Virtual Fan Sweepstakes. You may have seen that the NBA will allow teams to have fans be a part of the virtual experience, and here’s one way you can make it at our games. To submit your video and enter, click here.

And lastly, we’ve got menus.

That’ll do it from me tonight. Looking forward to Saturday’s matchup between the Wizards and Clippers, which will tip off at 8:00 P.M. from Orlando and can be seen on NBC Sports Washington and heard on 1500 AM and the Wizards official app.