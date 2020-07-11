Wizney World Blog: The new normal

Happy weekend!

The Wizards were back on the court this morning for our second practice here in Orlando. The players had more half-court 5-on-5 action, but still are a bit away from full out scrimmaging. Going to practice felt a lot easier the second time around.

Sights and Sounds



Inside our first two days of practice in Orlando! pic.twitter.com/rhhkj9A9IT — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) July 10, 2020

With Bradley Beal, John Wall, and Davis Bertans not here, it’s going to be interesting to see who steps up and cracks the rotation. There are certainly plenty of opportunities to go around, and you can tell guys are hungry to break through and get their shot.

After practice, we returned for lunch, which included a Chinese-style spread with shrimp fried rice, beef and broccoli, and more. Shortly thereafter, we had our daily testing, which feels perfectly normal at this point. Once I was back at my room, I also walked into a clean room. They’re supposedly cleaning our rooms weekly and around our practice schedule, so maybe Friday is the day that will take place. Laundry will also be done for the first time tomorrow morning (available on Saturday’s and Wednesday’s with 24-hour turnaround times).

The afternoon was pretty much free after testing. Some players just chilled in their rooms, napped, or played video games (Troy Brown Jr. and Admiral Schofield played together – in their separate rooms). I got a workout in after getting work done. Dinner then included a delicious mango marinated salmon, along with pasta and other options. With practice again in the morning, I went back to my room to write this up and catch up with family and friends.

Close related photo gallery overlay. 1 / Share Links:



I’ve been receiving a lot of questions asking how things are going so far in the bubble. Honestly, I have no complaints – we’re fortunate to be here and have the opportunity, especially with everything going on in the world. It really feels like a basketball summer camp, just with some of the best athletes in the world. Reflecting about my time so far sparked a bigger picture thought, one that I talked to with some other members of the team today.

As we’ve gone through the last four months of the pandemic, we’ve adjusted to new normal. Masks, washing hands, working from home, Zoom calls, and more are just a part of our everyday lives. Being on the NBA campus here is similarly a new normal. It was very strange to have to scan our MagicBands everywhere we went the first day for contact tracing purposes; now it’s just part of our day. Same goes for testing and symptom checking. Seeing other players, coaches, front office members, and other staff from the other five teams in our hotel has taken some getting used to. However, it’s going to all feel normal and routine in the coming days.

One more thing I wanted to share was the non-player travel party list. I’m sure many of you are interested who else is accompanying the team. We’ll be featuring the members of this list a bit more as we move forward here, as well as other Wizards/Monumental Sports & Entertainment employees who are down here with the NBA.

• Tommy Sheppard, General Manager

• Daniel Medina, Chief of Athlete Care and Performance

• Scott Brooks, Head Coach

• Tony Brown, Associate Head Coach

• Robert Pack, Assistant Coach

• Mike Longabardi, Assistant Coach

• David Adkins, Assistant Coach/Director of Player Development

• Corey Gaines, Assistant Coach

• Jarell Christian, Assistant Coach

• Landon Tatum, Assistant Coach/Player Development

• Mike Williams, Assistant Coach/Player Development

• Eric Sebastian, Director, Coaching Operations

• Dr. Bryan Murtaugh, Team Physician

• Jeff Bangs, Head Athletic Trainer

• Blair O’Donovan, Director, Physical Preparation

• Steve Smith, Sr. Director, Health Wellness & Performance

• Jesse Phillips, Director, Player Performance & Rehabilitation

• Navin Hettiarachchi, Director, Player Care & Wellness

• Electra Liatos, Massage Therapist

• Jackie Miles, Director, Team Services/Security

• Dave Avery, Equipment Manager

• Scott Hall, Vice President, Communications

• Zach Rosen, Sr. Manager, Digital Content

Tomorrow, we’re back on the practice court at 10:00 A.M. before an expected off day on Sunday!

21 days until we’re back in action!