Wizney World Blog: A month in the bubble

It’s been exactly a month since we arrived here at the Yacht Club!

But before we get to what’s been happening here in the bubble, I wanted to send our love to Ms. Ruby Redcross, who works the front desk for the staff entrance at Capital One Arena. She’s simply one of the kindest people you will ever meet, and all of us at the Wizards and MSE are thinking of her.

Since I last wrote to you, we played the Sixers in what was a tough loss, but an encouraging game from our young players. As Coach Brooks said, Thomas Bryant played the best defensive game of his career. Bryant, Troy Brown Jr., Jerome Robinson, and more continue to gain valuable experience here, and it’s going to be super exciting to see them all play with Bradley Beal, John Wall, Rui Hachimura, a first-round pick, and hopefully Davis Bertans next season.

The Philly game was our first time at The Arena, the main home for national TV matchups and the top games of the day. It felt like we were finally back in an arena for a game instead of a field house, even without the fans. The lighting was outstanding and I was able to film from a riser and get another unique viewpoint.

Walking around the hotel, you have plenty of random interactions with the other teams staying here: New Orleans, San Antonio, Phoenix, Sacramento, and Portland. I’ve run into Gregg Popovich, Alvin Gentry, Terry Stotts, Carmelo Anthony, DeMar DeRozan, Devin Booker, and former Wizards like Kelly Oubre Jr. and Jabari Parker.

My favorite interaction so far, however, took place on Wednesday night after our game and dinner. Kings guard and University of Virginia legend Kyle Guy was at the ice cream stand (open every day from 12:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.!) when I was heading out of the convention center area toward the hotel. He was on rookie duties – he had six pizzas with him and was getting six dishes of ice cream. I held the door open for him and we chatted about our respective teams, and joked that he may have the longest rookie season in NBA history.

Earlier Thursday, Troy Brown Jr.’s sixth episode of Ballin’ in the Bubble came out, and it’s another good one. As you’ll see in the episode, I went with Troy to the barbershop, where we got to hang with Sedric and Mo, who I profiled during my own haircut experience in an earlier blog post. Assistant coach Landon Tatum was also up there getting his haircut at the same time, and we just watched hoops and hung out. There’s only more episode left since we’ll likely be leaving the bubble in a week, but this project has been so fun and memorable to work on.

On Thursday, the team went through film and had a light practice. We’ll shoot around Friday morning and get ready for 8:00 P.M. tip against the Pelicans!

After practice, I did some work and then got a call from the previously mentioned Landon Tatum. They needed a fourth player for doubles tennis, and I joined a team with strength & conditioning coach Blair O’Donovan to take on Landon and assistant coach Corey Gaines. Blair and I won the first set, but Landon and Corey took the second set and tied it up. During the third set, it started to storm pretty hard, but we played through it, which completely changed the game. We ended up losing, but I’m ready for a rematch this weekend.

P.S., don’t forget to register to vote if you haven’t yet!