Wizney World Blog: Inside practice, Bryant arrives

Long time no talk.

Hope everyone is having a great week! We’re only a week away from the Wizards’ first scrimmage against the Denver Nuggets.

The Wizards hit the practice floor on Tuesday, notably playing halfcourt 5-on-5 at the end of practice. Before practice got started, Shabazz Napier made rookie Rui Hachimura sing happy birthday to him in Japanese. The team gets a kick out of Hachimura’s (surprisingly) great singing voice and the Japanese song itself is very catchy.

It was an early morning practice, starting at 9:00 A.M., an early morning for the team. Still, as Coach Brooks mentioned in his post-practice media availability, it was another solid practice for the Wizards. See below for some of the highlights from 5-on-5.

After the 5-on-5, Coach Brooks told the players they would need to run until head athletic trainer Jeff Bangs made a free throw and equipment manager Dave Avery hit the rim twice on a free throw. Bangs took three attempts – none of which you could really classify as trying – while Avery hit rim on both. It was a classic Wizards practice, filled with hard work and some fun mixed in.

Following practice, birthday boy Shabazz Napier, Jerome Robinson, and assistant Jarell Christian went fishing. Tommy Sheppard and I also sat down and recorded an episode of the Off The Bench podcast, so be on the lookout for that on Thursday. We talked a lot about life here in the bubble, how his staff back in D.C. is working together with the group here, every member of the travel party stepping up, how he's been journaling every day, and much more. You can subscribe here. We will also have our second episode of Troy Brown Jr.'s 'Ballin' in the Bubble' vlog on Thursday.

Wednesday was a comparatively light day for the team. Almost everyone went to get shots up in the afternoon, going through an hour workout.

We also announced on Wednesday the nine players who will be wearing social justice messages on the back of their jerseys once play resumes. We were thrilled to help tell each of their stories, which is highlighted in this article and the video below.

"Even though we're in the bubble, it doesn't mean we forgot about everything that's going on."#RepTheDistrict | #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/m9LmDEon0q — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) July 15, 2020

Later Wednesday afternoon, Thomas Bryant arrived at our hotel. He has since entered the mandatory quarantine period. If all goes well, he should be joining us for practice this weekend!

Some housekeeping notes to catch you up on. My smoke detector hasn’t gone off again (knock on wood). We got the dry-cleaning situation sorted out – the hotel removed the charge and said there would be no further confusion! I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my Oura ring that the NBA provided to us. It’s given me great perspective on my sleep patterns and I’m hoping to gather more data on it.

That will do it for now. I appreciate everyone who has reached out about this blog! Keep reading and giving me feedback. Talk to you again soon!