Wizney World Blog: The first gameday experience

Good evening,

Today was quite something.

Let me start by saying this: it was beyond incredible to watch live basketball in person today. Yes, it was just a meaningless scrimmage game. But wow, it was therapeutic.

I left the team hotel at 12:15 P.M. along with assistant equipment manager Dave Avery, head athletic trainer Jeff Bangs, and our NBA liaison Daniel Feinberg. Dave had to set up the locker room, while Jeff had to get the training room ready. I wanted to get there as early as possible to check out the HP Field House, considering I had never been there and did not know where I would be sitting or be able to access during the game.

My seat was located across from the Wizards bench, with a solid view of the court for my camera. I was able to set up in advance, film the team arriving (Troy Brown Jr. and Shabazz Napier were both recording too!), and capture Rui Hachimura warming up. Typically, players are given 30 minutes to warm up on the court. Right now, it’s only 10 minutes per player. Before games, there’s usually ample time to get everybody warming up; but with all of the moving parts and unknown prior, I barely had time to film anybody.

Prior to the game, I had the honor of interviewing Nuggets assistant coach Wes Unseld Jr., the son of the late Bullets legend. We showed him the new 41 patch on the Wizards’ jerseys and took a photo with him. Look for the interview later this week, but Wes Jr. was extremely grateful for all of the support his family has received since his father’s passing.

Honoring the legend Wes Unseld.



Great to see you, Wes Jr. pic.twitter.com/I6or8ujYuo — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) July 22, 2020

There was no national anthem before the game. As the clock got closer to 3:30, the atmosphere did not feel much different than usual. It just felt like we were waiting for the crowd and louder noise. Obviously, no fans entered the building.

You could hear the refs loud and clear. The players could hear the coaches, especially on defense, which I think really benefitted the Wizards’ communication. Honestly, it didn’t feel much different than being at a game on the road. It was quieter and I couldn’t go wherever I pleased to collect content, but it felt normal enough.

One interesting twist was that it was considered a home game for the Nuggets. The DJ played music – not very consistently but they’ll get it figured out. The PA announcer was very clearly pro-Nuggets with pre-recorded, celebratory messages. Once the games start for real, the home atmosphere will include virtual fans (more coming on that later this week).

Some of the coaches said the lack of sound was a bit strange. There could’ve been more DE-FENSE chants. But we’ll get there. Like I wrote about last night, these scrimmages are dress rehearsals for everyone. The NBA is very receptive to feedback and want to make the in-game experience as authentic as possible.

I asked fans on Twitter what the viewer experience was like on television. Just about everyone said it felt normal. People were just happy to have live Wizards basketball back.

The Wizards fell short late against the Nuggets, 89-82. I thought Troy Brown Jr. continued his strong showing here in Orlando, carrying over from practices. He’s really developed into a versatile, mature player and a leader down here. Rui Hachimura had 18 points and nine rebounds, showing again that he will be a focal point down here. Isaac Bonga fouled out, but his +18 in 22 minutes showed how much he impacts the game without needing the ball in his hands.

Enough about the game. I know you guys like to read about what food we eat, so here were today’s menus. Man, I shouldn’t have skipped breakfast today.

Breakfast menu

• Almond crusted French toast with vanilla bean cream

• Scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese

• Glazed turkey sausage

• Shredded hash browns

• Pancakes

Lunch menu

• Mixed green, herb, and pear salad

• Beef sliders

• White fish with bok choy, basil, and mushrooms

• Sweet & sour chicken

• Roasted carrots & broccoli with sesame seeds

• Turmeric and lemongrass rice

Dinner menu

• Wedge salad with bacon lardons & bleu cheese

• Toasted orzo and vegetable salad with sun-dried tomato vinaigrette

• Roasted strip loin of beef with red wine reduction & roasted garlic

• Pan seared seasonal fish

• Pork loin with fried plantains

• White cheddar truffle mac & cheese

• Green beans with mushrooms

The Wizards will have optional workouts on Thursday before hitting the practice court again on Friday. The next scrimmage is Saturday at 8:00 P.M. against the Clippers!

Thanks so much for reading, and appreciate everyone who has reached out, checked in, or interacted with me on social media during this time.