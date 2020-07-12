Wizney World Blog: Exploring the excursions

Another day in the books in Orlando!

It’s crazy to think we’ve already been here since Tuesday. Like I mentioned in last night’s post, some things are still a bit weird, but they’re beginning to normalize.

I don't want all of the negative social media about the food and the hotel accommodations overshadow just how incredible of a job the NBA has done with this. The basketball facilities created in hotel ballrooms are outstanding; the campus could not be more secure, and the employees here are extremely respectful and kind. The amount of planning that went into making this happen will hopefully play out, and I really do think the NBA has done everything it could to make this work.

The vibe around here is similar to Summer League in terms of routine, staying at the same hotel as other teams, and the hot weather. However, the top players in the league are a part of it this, while typically rookies, younger players, and fringe roster players participate in Las Vegas Summer League.

The Wizards got their third practice in of the season this morning, one with high intensity. It started with warm-ups and offensive and defensive sets before ramping up. Two teams of six players faced off toward the end of the practice, playing variations of 3-on-2. The teams were broken up into the following groups:

• White team: Shabazz Napier, Jerome Robinson, Troy Brown Jr., Rui Hachimura, Ian Mahinmi, Anzejs Pasecniks

• Blue team: Ish Smith, Jerian Grant, Isaac Bonga, Johnathan Williams, Admiral Schofield, Moe Wagner

The guys got shots up after that, and then went to the weight room to lift. Rui Hachimura and Shabazz Napier spoke to the media, and we were on our way back to the hotel for lunch and testing.

In the bubble, there aren’t many activities we can do yet until July 22, when the next phase begins. But one of the best options available is renting a pontoon boat at the Yacht Club. In the afternoon, I had the pleasure of going on one with Rui Hachimura and assistant coaches Corey Gaines and Jarell Christian.

We were able to see a bit more of the nearby campus, even where some of the Major League Soccer (MLS) teams are playing. Rui was hoping to see some alligators, but we only saw fish and exotic birds. During our boat ride, another Wizards boat came by us on the water – medical staff members – Jeff Bangs, Jesse Phillips, Steve Smith, and Blair O’Donovan – as well as VP of Communications Scott Hall and Director of Player Development David Adkins.

I got my swimtrunks and my flippie-floppies pic.twitter.com/Q2zFLRSClJ — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) July 11, 2020

Among other members of the travel party, Coach Brooks, assistant Mike Longabardi, assistant/player development coach Mike Williams, and Director of Coaching Operations Eric Sebastian went golfing. Tee times have been hard to get, so they were happy to be able to get in 16 holes before it started raining. Sounded like Coach Brooks wasn't happy with his driving, but there's always tomorrow.

Tomorrow is technically an off day, though some players are heading to a practice court to get some shots up. It will be a deserving day of rest for everyone else who has been working nonstop since we got here, and frankly, the past four months since the pandemic began.