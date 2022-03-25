Preview: Wizards close road stretch Friday night in Detroit
WHERE: Little Caesars Arena
WHEN: 7 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington Plus
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App
The Wizards take on the Pistons at 7 p.m. on Friday night in Detroit. Washington is looking to bounce back from a loss on Thursday night in Milwaukee while Detroit is coming off a win over Atlanta. With a win, the Wizards would sweep the four-game season series with the Pistons.
|PROBABLE STARTERS
|WIZARDS
|PISTONS
|G
|Raul Neto
|Cade Cunningham
|G
|Corey Kispert
|Cory Joseph
|F
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Saddiq Bey
|F
|Rui Hachimura
|Jerami Grant
|C
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Isaiah Stewart
|STAT LEADERS
|WIZARDS
|PISTONS
|PPG
|Kuzma (17.1)
|Cunningham (17.1)
|RPG
|Kuzma (8.5)
|Stewart (8.6)
|APG
|Kuzma (3.5)
|Cunningham (5.5)
INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)
Vernon Carey Jr. (right calf strain – out)
Daniel Gafford (neck strain – out)
Kyle Kuzma (right knee tendinitis – out)
PISTONS:
Hamidou Diallo (left finger avulsion fracture – out)
Isaiah Livers (concussion – out)
Chris Smith (left knee sprain – out)
LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
102-114 (L) at MIL (BOX SCORE)
97-115 (L) at HOU (BOX SCORE)
127-119 (W) vs. LAL (BOX SCORE)
97-100 (L) at NYK (BOX SCORE)
109-127 (L) vs. DEN (BOX SCORE)
PISTONS:
122-101 (W) vs. ATL (BOX SCORE)
115-119 (L) vs. POR (BOX SCORE)
109-113 (L) at CLE (BOX SCORE)
134-120 (W) at ORL (BOX SCORE)
98-105 (L) at MIA (BOX SCORE)
