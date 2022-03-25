Preview: Wizards close road stretch Friday night in Detroit

WHERE: Little Caesars Arena

WHEN: 7 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Washington Plus

RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

The Wizards take on the Pistons at 7 p.m. on Friday night in Detroit. Washington is looking to bounce back from a loss on Thursday night in Milwaukee while Detroit is coming off a win over Atlanta. With a win, the Wizards would sweep the four-game season series with the Pistons.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS PISTONS G Raul Neto Cade Cunningham G Corey Kispert Cory Joseph F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Saddiq Bey F Rui Hachimura Jerami Grant C Kristaps Porzingis Isaiah Stewart

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS PISTONS PPG Kuzma (17.1) Cunningham (17.1) RPG Kuzma (8.5) Stewart (8.6) APG Kuzma (3.5) Cunningham (5.5)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)

Vernon Carey Jr. (right calf strain – out)

Daniel Gafford (neck strain – out)

Kyle Kuzma (right knee tendinitis – out)



PISTONS:

Hamidou Diallo (left finger avulsion fracture – out)

Isaiah Livers (concussion – out)

Chris Smith (left knee sprain – out)

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

102-114 (L) at MIL (BOX SCORE)

97-115 (L) at HOU (BOX SCORE)

127-119 (W) vs. LAL (BOX SCORE)

97-100 (L) at NYK (BOX SCORE)

109-127 (L) vs. DEN (BOX SCORE)



PISTONS:

122-101 (W) vs. ATL (BOX SCORE)

115-119 (L) vs. POR (BOX SCORE)

109-113 (L) at CLE (BOX SCORE)

134-120 (W) at ORL (BOX SCORE)

98-105 (L) at MIA (BOX SCORE)

TICKETS

Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.