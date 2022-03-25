Preview: Wizards close road stretch Friday night in Detroit

Posted: Mar 25, 2022

WHERE: Little Caesars Arena
WHEN: 7 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington Plus
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

The Wizards take on the Pistons at 7 p.m. on Friday night in Detroit. Washington is looking to bounce back from a loss on Thursday night in Milwaukee while Detroit is coming off a win over Atlanta. With a win, the Wizards would sweep the four-game season series with the Pistons.

PROBABLE STARTERS
WIZARDS PISTONS
G Raul Neto Cade Cunningham
G Corey Kispert Cory Joseph
F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Saddiq Bey
F Rui Hachimura Jerami Grant
C Kristaps Porzingis Isaiah Stewart
STAT LEADERS
WIZARDS PISTONS
PPG Kuzma (17.1) Cunningham (17.1)
RPG Kuzma (8.5) Stewart (8.6)
APG Kuzma (3.5) Cunningham (5.5)

INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)
Vernon Carey Jr. (right calf strain – out)
Daniel Gafford (neck strain – out)
Kyle Kuzma (right knee tendinitis – out)

PISTONS:
Hamidou Diallo (left finger avulsion fracture – out)
Isaiah Livers (concussion – out)
Chris Smith (left knee sprain – out)

LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
102-114 (L) at MIL (BOX SCORE)
97-115 (L) at HOU (BOX SCORE)
127-119 (W) vs. LAL (BOX SCORE)
97-100 (L) at NYK (BOX SCORE)
109-127 (L) vs. DEN (BOX SCORE)

PISTONS:
122-101 (W) vs. ATL (BOX SCORE)
115-119 (L) vs. POR (BOX SCORE)
109-113 (L) at CLE (BOX SCORE)
134-120 (W) at ORL (BOX SCORE)
98-105 (L) at MIA (BOX SCORE)

TICKETS
Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.

