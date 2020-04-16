Wizards Wellness Nutrition: Energy

We could all use a boost in energy, especially now. The timing of your meals make a big difference. Click through the slides to see Wizards eat to optimize their energy, and give you some tips and recipes to help you do the same.

Breakfast: starting off the day with a high-energy meal sets the tone for the day. On practice days everyone has some kind of carbs. We love steel cut oats with berries and nuts, sweet potato pancakes and acai bowls. These meals are a mix of simple and complex carbs and also have protein – what does that mean for you? A quick boost of energy followed by a long slow stream of energy to last through the morning.

Post workout: having some protein and carbs right after a workout increases your energy stores and endurance. Most of the Wizards like to have a shake right after their workout. Your body size determines how many grams of carbs and protein you need. As a general rule: divide your weight by 2 and that’s how many grams of carb you need. Then divide the number of carbs by 3 and that’s how many grams of protein you should have in your post workout snack.

Lunch: If the Wizards have a night game, we have a nice big lunch with plenty of carbs. Eating those carbs about four hours before game time ensures that we’ll have tons of energy til the last shot. If you’re someone who likes to workout late in the afternoon, having some pasta or a grain bowl will boost your energy.

Afternoon snack: On game days we always have a pre-game or afternoon snack. Half a PBJ and a banana does the trick. You might not need the same energy boost as a Wizard but an afternoon snack is a chance to get in good nutrients and make sure you don’t overeat at dinner. Some good ideas include carrot sticks and hummus, beef jerky or a handful of almonds and walnuts. If you have an athlete in the house, try one of our home made energy bars instead. Click through for the recipe.

Dinner: Our dinners often come at 10:00 after a game ends. The average person should eat their dinner a little earlier and focus on lots of protein and vegetables. In order to optimize your energy for the next day you need a good night’s sleep, so keep your dinner on the light side. Fill half your plate with protein and the other half with vegetables and salad.

Recipe: Mango coconut rice energy bars

1 cup white rice, cooked and cooled

1 cup coconut milk

1 ripe mango, peeled and cut into small cubes

½ cup coconut sugar or brown sugar

3 eggs

1/3 cup coconut flour

1/3 cup toasted coconut flakes

Coarse sea salt or pink Himalayan salt to taste

Procedure