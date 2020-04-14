Wizards Wellness Nutrition: Body Composition

An athlete’s nutrition plan always takes into account body composition. Just like the rest of us, basketball players are trying to keep their body fat down and their muscle mass up. Here are some tips to help you achieve your body composition goals.

How to keep body fat down and muscle up:

1. Focus on lean protein, vegetables, beans, healthy fats, fruit and whole grains. Have protein with every meal (and snack).

2. Eat carbs around your workouts (for most people it works best to have carbs at breakfast and do a mid morning workout).

3. Avoid highly processed foods such as white bread, crackers, cookies and fast food.

4. Look for “hidden” sugars in foods. Read labels and avoid foods with added sugars. Did you know that a container of fruit yogurt can have more sugar than 4 Oreo cookies?

5. Stay hydrated. Dehydration decreases metabolic rate. The best way to stay hydrated is to drink water - if you’re sweating a lot and working out for more than an hour, you can have a sports drink with electrolytes.

6. Drink a large glass of water, a bowl of broth or a large mug of green tea or herbal tea before meals. Also, start your lunch and dinner with a big salad. Fiber and water (particularly warm fluids, like tea and broth) send a signal of fullness to your brain and help keep you from overeating.

7. Cut out alcohol, juices and sodas.

8. Have 2 tbsp of ground flaxseeds per day. Important that they not be whole flaxseeds (your body will not break them down well enough). Most people either stir it into oatmeal with breakfast, add to a smoothie or sprinkle over a salad.

9. Get spicy! Spicy foods, herbs, garlic, hot peppers all help boost metabolic rate. If you have a favorite brand of hot sauce, carry it with you in your bag or purse (hey, it works for Beyonce....).

10. Practice portion control. If you’re someone who is tempted to get seconds (or thirds) wait at least twenty minutes before going back for more. If you’re still hungry, go for more vegetables and protein and save the carbs for another meal.

Recipe: Stephen Korda’s Quinoa Greek Salad with Lemon Herb Chicken Breast (Serves 2)

Ingredients

Lemon Juice 4 tbsp

Oregano, Dried 1⁄4 tsp

Extra Virgin Olive Oil 1⁄4 cup

Chicken Breast, cooked 2 each

Quinoa 1 cup

Kalamata Olives, pitted 1 cup

Green Onions, thinly sliced 2 each

Red Onion, thinly sliced 1 each

Cucumber, small dice 1⁄2 each

Organic Feta Cheese, crumbled 6 oz

Procedure

Prepare dressing by whisking with salt and pepper lemon juice, oregano, and olive oil until emulsified. Season with salt and pepper Dice cooked chicken breast, set aside. Prepare quinoa according to box instructions. Transfer to a bowl and let cool for about 5 minutes Add the remaining vegetables, cooked chicken, and dressing to the quinoa. Before serving sprinkle with crumbled feta cheese.

Allergens/Intolerances/Sensitivities: Dairy