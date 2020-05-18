Mental Health Do's & Dont's during Coronavirus

Welcome to the beginning of the final pillar of our Wizards Wellness platform in partnership with MedStar Health. Over the next two weeks, we'll be covering a wide range of topics on mental health. Now and always, it's important for everyone to be mindful and make healthy choices to help your mental wellbeing along with your physical and nutritional wellbeing. Our team of experts will be exploring ways to do just that. First, a list of things to do and not do while living in quartantine.

Do:

- Educate yourself on the events of the day through trusted sources. This will help you make informed decisions and give you a greater sense of control over your life.

- Make time for recreational activities and maintain healthy habits to help alleviate feelings of depression or helplessness.

- Stay in contact with people close to you, either by phone or video chat to avoid feelings associated with isolation and to maintain social connection.

- Be creative with your time. Helping others or volunteering is a great way to get out of your own head and minimize anxiety.

- Engage in healthy communication with the people you are spending time with.

- Have a routine. This will help alleviate feelings of anxiety by providing structure and purpose to your day. These include:

- Go to bed and wake up at similar times each day.

- Keep up with personal hygiene.

- Eat healthy.

- Exercise.

- Complete any work or school tasks.

Don’t:

- Devote your time to news on television or on social media that may have a negative effect on your mood.

- Ignore signs that you or someone you are spending time with may be suffering emotionally as a result of being quarantined.

- Indulge in unhealthy behaviors in an attempt to feel better about your situation or to relieve boredom.

- Isolate from others or stop doing things that were helpful pre-pandemic. If you were seeing a therapist, make an effort to continue through tele-health options if necessary.

- Judge self or others for depressed or anxious feelings during this time. Remember these feelings may be an understandable and natural response to the current circumstances.