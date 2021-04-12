Wizards to welcome fans back to Capital One Arena on April 21

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards will welcome fans back to Capital One Arena for the first time this season on Wednesday, April 21, at 7:00 p.m. when the team hosts the Golden State Warriors.

Due to the very limited tickets to be made available (attendance will be limited to 2,100 fans, 10% of the venue’s capacity), priority for ticketing will be given to season ticket members, with information forthcoming on ticket availability for the general public. Fans are encouraged to visit https://www.nba.com/wizards/wizticketpresale to sign up for alerts and information regarding individual game ticket access.

The Wizards and Monumental Sports & Entertainment will welcome pre-selected frontline workers to the April 21 game in recognition of their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Extensive upgrades in safety protocol have been put in place in preparation for welcoming fans back to Capital One Arena, including health screening, mobile-only tickets, and seating pods. For more information, fans can visit www.monumentalsports.com/health-safety.

Fans who are unable to attend Wizards games in-person can enjoy game entertainment through the Wizards Virtual Gameday presented by NBC Sports Washington. Virtual Gameday allows fans to enjoy select in-venue experiences within their own homes.

The Wizards will host theme nights in the coming weeks including Japanese Heritage night (Apr. 26 vs. Spurs), Hometown Heroes Night (Apr. 28 vs. Lakers) and Military Appreciation Night (May 14 vs. Cavaliers).

The Team Store at Capital One Arena is open Tuesday-Friday from 10:00 a.m-4:00 p.m.

The team’s remaining home games with fans in attendance are as follows:

Apr. 21 vs. Golden State Warriors 7:00 p.m.

Apr. 25 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers 7:00 p.m.

Apr. 26 vs. San Antonio Spurs 7:00 p.m.

Apr. 28 vs. Los Angeles Lakers 7:00 p.m.

May 3 vs. Indiana Pacers 7:00 p.m.

May 14 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers 7:00 p.m.

May 16 vs. Charlotte Hornets TBD

