Wizards battle, but fall to Warriors, 126-118

In one of the most anticipated matchups of the season at Capital One Arena, the Wizards battled the Warriors on Thursday night. Washington would fall 126-118, but showed the heart and fight to put themselves in position to win.

Trevor Ariza led the Wizards with 27 points, while Bradley Beal and Tomas Satoransky both added double-doubles. Stephen Curry scored 38 points to pace the Warriors, with Kevin Durant scoring 21.

Even with the Warriors leading the majority of the game, the Wizards continued to battle back throughout the contest. Washington used an 14-4 run to start the fourth quarter and bring the game within two. Chasson Randle provided a huge spark with eight points and strong defense in the fourth quarter. However, the Warriors were able to string together stops and go on a 9-0 run to retake a double-digit lead. Golden State would never relinquish that lead, closing out the Wizards for their ninth straight win.

"A couple of moments in that game it could have gotten ugly, but we battled," Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said postgame. "We had a possession to go up -- one with the three -- then we had a possession to tie it with the layup that we missed with like six minutes to go. I'm proud of our effort, but against this team you can't make a mistake."

The Warriors entered Thursday’s game last in the NBA in points in the paint at 41.3 per game, but they were able to get to the rim at will. Golden State would outscore Washington 70-48 in the paint, obliterating their season average. The Wizards struggled to defend the rim, especially in the beginning of the game, and Golden State took advantage. The Warriors also won the rebounding battle, 50-36.

"We wanted to take away a couple of their things and we did just an average job on some of our switches," Brooks said postgame. "They're going to make some shots, but I thought we gave them too many straight-line drives and some of our switches were mistakes and they got layups."

Despite the loss, the Wizards defended the 3-point line extremely well, only letting the Warriors take 20 3-pointers. Considering the Warriors came into the game averaging 17.8 made triples during their winning streak, the result was a good one for the Wizards. Washington was willing to give up looks at the rim in exchange for less 3-point attempts. The Wizards would finish the game 15-of-42 from deep, with a lot of open looks not falling on the night.

The Wizards (20-27) will have a quick turnaround, facing the Magic (20-28) on Friday in the second night of a back-to-back. Tip is set for 7:00 P.M. in Orlando in what will be an important game with the Magic only half a game behind the Wizards in the standings.

“We have a great opportunity in front of us," Bradley Beal said after the loss. "We have a team tomorrow [Orlando] that’s [right behind us] in the standings. We have to make sure we’re ready to go tomorrow and get the win. If we play like this, how we played against this team – this is an elite team with five All-Stars on the floor at a time. We competed our tails off and if we continue to do that, we’ll be fine.”