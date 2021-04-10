Recap: Wizards beat Warriors 110-107 on Beal's game-winner

FINAL: Wizards 110 | Warriors 107

BOX SCORE | HIGHLIGHTS

SCORING LEADERS

Wizards: Rui Hachimura (22), Bradley Beal (20), Robin Lopez (20)

Warriors: Stephen Curry (32), Kelly Oubre Jr. (23), James Wiseman (18)

SUMMARY

The Wizards earned their second consecutive win, defeating the Warriors 110-107 on Friday night in San Francisco in the first night of a back-to-back. Bradley Beal scored 20 points, including 10 in the last 3:45 of the game, highlighted by a game-winning four-point play with six seconds left. Rui Hachimura scored a team-high 22 points while Russell Westbrook finished with 19 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists, his 21st triple-double of the season, putting him 14 behind Oscar Robertson for the most in NBA history. Stephen Curry led the way for the Warriors with 32 points.

“It was a big-time shot by a big-time player,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said of Beal’s game-winner.

Washington jumped out to an early lead as Hachimura scored on a driving layup, mid-range jumper and alley-oop for the Wizards’ first six points of the night. While Hachimura handled the scoring, it was Westbrook who initiated the offense, recording assists on five of the team’s first six field goals. The Wizards led 32-23 after the first quarter, shooting 13-25 (.520) from the field, but just 1-7 (.143) from deep. Their lone 3-pointer in the first quarter came on a Davis Bertans buzzer beater. A pair of hook shots from Robin Lopez in the opening minutes of the second quarter gave Washington a 12-point lead, their largest of the game, and jump-started a 12-point quarter for the big man. Lopez accounted for 12 of the Wizards’ 25 points in the second and helped drive an offense that got just nine combined points from Beal and Westbrook in the first half.

After Westbrook put the Wizards up nine with a 3-pointer early in the third quarter, the Warriors went on a 14-0 run fueled by a trio of 3-pointers from Curry and former Wizard Kelly Oubre Jr., taking a 75-70 lead. The Wizards answered, closing the third quarter on a 15-4 run to take a six-point lead into the fourth quarter. Three quick baskets from Golden State erased the Washington lead in the first 2:24 of the fourth quarter and tied the game at 85. The Warriors led for most of the fourth quarter, but never by more than four points. After an extended period on the sideline dealing with back tightness, Beal re-entered the game with 4:27 remaining with the Wizards up 96-95. From that point on, he scored 10 of Washington’s 14 points en route to the win. After a pair of Curry free throws put the Warriors up by three, Westbrook missed what would have been a game-tying triple. Beal, however, gathered the offensive rebound, got off a corner three and converted a four-point play to put Washington up one with six seconds remaining. The Warriors got a look at the rim on the other end, but a clutch defensive contest from Deni Avdija forced a turnover and sealed the victory.

“That was a big time play,” Brooks said of Avdija’s defensive play. “Without that, we probably don’t have a chance to close the game out. He was well-aware…It was a good play for him.”

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Beal comes up big after slow start

In his second game back from a five-game absence due to a right hip contusion, Beal battled noticeable discomfort all night, but came through for the Wizards when it mattered most. He scored six of his 20 points in the final six seconds, highlighted by the game-winning four-point play. Beal went scoreless in the first quarter, shooting 0-3 (.000) from the field, and did not hit his first field goal of the night until 1:59 left in the first half. Beal had just three points at halftime. He supplemented his scoring struggles with five first half assists and recorded his 12th game this season with at least six dimes. He’s now scored 20-plus points in seven of his last nine games and tallied five-plus assists in eight of his last nine.

“That’s big, man,” Beal said after the win. “When you have a bad game and things aren’t going your way, you want something to kind of uplift you. That was the moment for me…I’m definitely excited about it.”

Lopez stays hot with season-high 20 points

Robin Lopez continued what has been his best stretch of the season with another strong performance on Friday night, finishing with a season-high 20 points on 9-14 (.642) from the field to go along with eight rebounds and a pair of assists. Out of his nine makes, seven came on his go-to hook shot. He’s now scored 16-plus points in five of the last six games.

Curry, Oubre Jr. combine for nine threes

Curry and Oubre Jr. combined to score 55 points to lead the way for Golden State and did most of their work from 3-point range. Curry shot 5-12 (.416) from deep on his way to 32 points and added five dimes while Oubre Jr. scored 23 points on 4-8 (.500) from 3-point range. Outside of their hot-handed backcourt duo, the Warriors were just 2-16 (1.25) from beyond the arc.

NEXT UP: Wizards at Suns / Saturday, April 10 / 10:00 P.M. / PHX Arena

