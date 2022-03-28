Recap: Kispert's career high leads Wizards to 123-115 win over Warriors

FINAL: WIZARDS 123 | WARRIORS 115

BOX SCORE | PHOTOS | HIGHLIGHTS

The Wizards have won two-straight games after a 123-115 wire-to-wire victory over the Warriors on Sunday night at Capital One Arena. Washington was led by Corey Kispert, who scored a career-high 25 points on 6-9 (.667) from 3-point range. Kispert’s six threes also set a new career high. With a pair of threes early in the first quarter, Corey Kispert (92) passed Bradley Beal (91) to set a new record for 3-pointers made by a rookie in franchise history.

“He’s not shy,” Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said of Kispert postgame. “He’s not afraid of the moment.”

Kispert’s triples – as well as another two 3-pointers from Rui Hachimura – helped Washington built an early nine-point lead, but a strong finish the opening frame by Golden State pulled the Warriors back within four points heading into the second quarter. Just over two minutes into the second quarter, Kispert knocked down his third three of the night, giving Washington a 35-28 lead and forcing a Golden State timeout.

As the Wizards exceled from beyond the arc, hitting 10 of their first 15 attempts, the Warriors struggled. Golden State hit just 3-16 (.188) from deep mid-way through the second quarter. That trend continued all night as Washington went on to finish 16-28 (.571) from beyond the arc compared to Golden State’s 8-33 (.242) performance from deep.

The Wizards took their first double-digit lead of the night when Anthony Gill buried a corner three, part of a 3-3 (1.000) start from the field. After going up by 16, Washington gave up an 8-0 run to Golden State to end the first half, capped by a mid-range jumper from Klay Thompson to send the game to halftime at a 59-51 score.

Washington opened the second half with a run of their own, riding a 3-pointer from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and an and-one layup from Kristaps Porzingis to a 7-0 run that put Washington back up 15. While the Warriors made some progress late in the third quarter, Golden State was never able to get over the hump. Kristaps Porzingis scored 10 of his 23 points in seven-and-a-half minutes of action in the third quarter.

Back-to-back buckets from Tomas Satoransky, who made his second-straight start for the Wizards, put Washington up by 16 points with 3:58 left in the game – just enough cushion to sustain a late run by the Warriors. Golden State cut the lead to five in the final minute, but Porzingis knocked down a pair of game-sealing free throws with 18 seconds remaining.

Porzingis finished the night with 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had a big game of his own, scoring 22 points on 8-8 (1.000) from the field, the most field goals he’s made in a game without a miss in his career.

With the win, the Wizards split the season series with the Warriors.