Beal, Bertans make history in Wizards' 124-110 win over Warriors

Bradley Beal broke a 58-year franchise record as the Wizards (22-37) beat the Warriors (13-48) 124-110 Sunday night in San Francisco. Beal scored 34 points on 7-9 (.777) from 3-point range, his 18th straight game with at least 25 points, breaking a tie with Walt Bellamy for the longest such streak in franchise history.

As a team, the Wizards shot 20-30 (.667) from 3-point range, tying a franchise record for threes made in a single game and setting a new season high for 3-point percentage.

Beal’s big night started early. He scored his first points of the night on a 3-pointer less than a minute into the game, his first of five consecutive made threes to start the night. Beal accounted for 22 of the Wizards’ first 32 points of the game and led Washington to a double-digit lead it sustained for most of the first quarter.

Davis Bertans owned the second half, helping Washington turn a four-point lead into a 21-point lead in the third quarter. Bertans finished with 29 points on 9-14 (.642) from the field and 8-10 (.800) from beyond the arc, becoming the ninth player in the league with multiple games with eight-plus threes this season.

Beal and Bertans became the first teammates in franchise history to hit at least seven 3-pointers in the same game.

“(Davis Bertans) is one of the world’s greatest shooters and (Bradley Beal) started the game hot, on fire,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said postgame. “Didn’t seem like either of those guys hit the rim. The ball movement and getting stops was critical tonight in order to get the win and it was great to get a win. We played hard and came up short last game, but tonight we closed it out and finished and played well.”

With Beal on the bench to start the second quarter, Golden State cut the lead down from 12 to five in just a few minutes. After the Wizards took back a nine-point lead, the Warriors ripped off another run, tying the game at 53 with 2:37 left in the half. Shabazz Napier, who finished the game with nine points and five assists, helped Washington close the first half strong, scoring or assisting on seven consecutive Wizards’ points to help build their lead back to eight just before halftime. Beal wasn’t the only one with a hot shooting hand in the first half. As a team, the Wizards shot 11-16 (.688) from beyond the arc, including a pair of triples from Isaac Bonga.

Bertans and Hachimura owned the third quarter, combining for 18 of Washington’s 31 points as the Wizards pulled away for good. The duo did most of that scoring in a hurry – scoring 16 of the Wizards’ 18 points in a four-minute span.

In the fourth quarter, Bertans did as Beal had in the first – shooting a perfect 5-5 from 3-point range to help the Wizards extend their lead and seal a victory. Washington’s lead peaked at 22 with 7:47 left in the game – and while the Warriors managed to chip away in the final few minutes, it was too little, too late.

Thomas Bryant, in his first start since January 28, scored 12 points on 5-6 (.833) from the field in 15 minutes of action.

The Wizards have a day off before closing their four-game road trip with a back-to-back starting Tuesday at 10:00 P.M. ET against the Kings (26-34). Wednesday, the Wizards head to Portland for a 10:00 P.M. ET matchup with the Blazers (26-35) at the Moda Center.