Wizards host Warriors in national spotlight

The Wizards will host the Warriors on Thursday night in one of the most anticipated home games of the season. With a 7-3 record in their last 10 and wins in 12 of their last 15 home games, the Wizards have turned a corner in January and are playing their best basketball of the season. On the other side, the Warriors are playing at an extremely high level lately, winners of eight straight. Of note, the game will be broadcasted on TNT, the Wizards’ second nationally televised game of the season.

Game Info

Capital One Arena | 8:00 P.M. | TNT | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – Tomas Satoransky, G – Bradley Beal, F – Trevor Ariza, F – Jeff Green, C – Thomas Bryant

Warriors: G – Stephen Curry, G – Klay Thompson, F – Kevin Durant, F – Draymond Green, C – DeMarcus Cousins

Injury Report

Wizards: Dwight Howard (aggravated gluteal soreness – out), John Wall (left heel soreness – out), Markieff Morris (transient cervical neuropraxia – out)

Warriors: Damian Jones (left pectoral surgery – out)

Storylines

Beal leads Wizards in primetime test

The Wizards have certainly played better as of late, winning four of their last five. Even with a trip to London in between a brutal January schedule, the Wizards sit only a few games back of a playoff spot. Bradley Beal has led Washington during this 7-3 stretch, averaging 29.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game in January. He’s going to have his biggest test yet without John Wall, Dwight Howard, and Markieff Morris, facing a team with a literal starting lineup of All-Stars. The Warriors will likely double-team him and make the rest of the Wizards beat them, which is nothing new for Washington. It will be all hands on deck to try to take down the Warriors, and would only further cement Beal’s All-Star case.

Scorching Warriors

With DeMarcus Cousins now on the court, the Warriors are as healthy as they’ve been all season. Even before Cousins came back, Golden State had been on a winning streak, and has now won eight games in a row. During their streak, the Warriors are scoring 130.6 points per game, making 17.2 triples per game on 42.0% 3-point shooting, and dishing out 34.0 assists and only 11.8 turnovers per game. Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry are all shooting 45.1% or better from beyond the arc, and are averaging a combined 82.8 points per game during that stretch. On the season, the Warriors sport the best offensive rating in the league at 115.6 points per 100 possessions, but their defensive has been vulnerable, ranking 14th in the NBA with a 109.0 defensive rating. Thus, the Wizards should be able to score against Golden State, especially at home, but it will come down to their ability to contest shots and limit touches as much as possible.

Wizards stepping up on defense

The Wizards have been playing much better defense as of late. In their last 10 games, Washington is only giving up 106.4 points per 100 possessions, which ranks fourth in the NBA. In six games at home in January, the Wizards have a 101.3 defensive rating, which is quite impressive with three of those games against Philadelphia, Milwaukee, and Toronto. During their 7-3 stretch, Scott Brooks and players have noted that communication has improved, as well as overall effort. Trevor Ariza has added another element of defensive versatility and toughness that will be extremely important against the Warriors. Ariza will likely guard Durant, while the Wizards will need to get creative with the rest of their matchups.