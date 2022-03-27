Preview: Wizards open homestand Sunday vs. Warriors

WHERE: Capital One Arena

WHEN: 6 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

The Wizards are back in D.C. on Sunday night, hosting the Warriors at 6 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington is looking to string together consecutive wins after a 100-97 victory over the Pistons on Friday night while Golden State looks to rebound from a loss to the Hawks. The Wizards and Warriors met just 13 days ago in San Francisco, a 126-112 Golden State win.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS WARRIORS G Raul Neto Jordan Poole G Corey Kispert Klay Thompson F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Andrew Wiggins F Rui Hachimura Jonathan Kuminga C Kristaps Porzingis Draymond Green

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS WARRIORS PPG Kuzma (17.1) Curry (25.5) RPG Kuzma (8.5) Looney (7.6) APG Kuzma (3.5) Curry (6.3)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)

Vernon Carey Jr. (right calf strain – out)

Daniel Gafford (neck strain – probable)

Kyle Kuzma (right knee tendinitis – out)



WARRIORS:

Stephen Curry (left foot sprain – out)

Andre Iguodala (low back injury management – out)

James Wiseman (right knee injury management – out)

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

100-97 (W) at DET (BOX SCORE)

102-114 (L) at MIL (BOX SCORE)

97-115 (L) at HOU (BOX SCORE)

127-119 (W) vs. LAL (BOX SCORE)

97-100 (L) at NYK (BOX SCORE)



WARRIORS:

110-121 (L) at ATL (BOX SCORE)

118-104 (W) at MIA (BOX SCORE)

90-94 (L) at ORL (BOX SCORE)

108-110 (L) vs. SA (BOX SCORE)

88-110 (L) vs. BOS (BOX SCORE)

TICKETS

