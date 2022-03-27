Preview: Wizards open homestand Sunday vs. Warriors
WHERE: Capital One Arena
WHEN: 6 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App
The Wizards are back in D.C. on Sunday night, hosting the Warriors at 6 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington is looking to string together consecutive wins after a 100-97 victory over the Pistons on Friday night while Golden State looks to rebound from a loss to the Hawks. The Wizards and Warriors met just 13 days ago in San Francisco, a 126-112 Golden State win.
|PROBABLE STARTERS
|WIZARDS
|WARRIORS
|G
|Raul Neto
|Jordan Poole
|G
|Corey Kispert
|Klay Thompson
|F
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Andrew Wiggins
|F
|Rui Hachimura
|Jonathan Kuminga
|C
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Draymond Green
|STAT LEADERS
|WIZARDS
|WARRIORS
|PPG
|Kuzma (17.1)
|Curry (25.5)
|RPG
|Kuzma (8.5)
|Looney (7.6)
|APG
|Kuzma (3.5)
|Curry (6.3)
INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)
Vernon Carey Jr. (right calf strain – out)
Daniel Gafford (neck strain – probable)
Kyle Kuzma (right knee tendinitis – out)
WARRIORS:
Stephen Curry (left foot sprain – out)
Andre Iguodala (low back injury management – out)
James Wiseman (right knee injury management – out)
LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
100-97 (W) at DET (BOX SCORE)
102-114 (L) at MIL (BOX SCORE)
97-115 (L) at HOU (BOX SCORE)
127-119 (W) vs. LAL (BOX SCORE)
97-100 (L) at NYK (BOX SCORE)
WARRIORS:
110-121 (L) at ATL (BOX SCORE)
118-104 (W) at MIA (BOX SCORE)
90-94 (L) at ORL (BOX SCORE)
108-110 (L) vs. SA (BOX SCORE)
88-110 (L) vs. BOS (BOX SCORE)
TICKETS
Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.
