Preview: Wizards close road trip Monday night vs. Golden State
WHERE: Chase Center
WHEN: 10 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App
The Wizards wrap up a four-game West Coast road trip on Monday night, taking on the Warriors at 10 p.m. ET at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Monday’s matchup marks the first of two matchups in the next two weeks between Washington and Golden State with the teams set to meet again on March 27 at Capital One Arena.
|PROBABLE STARTERS
|WIZARDS
|WARRIORS
|G
|Raul Neto
|Stephen Curry
|G
|Corey Kispert
|Klay Thompson
|F
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Andrew Wiggins
|F
|Kyle Kuzma
|Draymond Green
|C
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Kevon Looney
|STAT LEADERS
|WIZARDS
|WARRIORS
|PPG
|Kuzma (17.4)
|Curry (25.5)
|RPG
|Kuzma (8.6)
|Looney (7.6)
|APG
|Kuzma (3.4)
|Curry (6.4)
INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)
WARRIORS:
Andre Iguodala (low back tightness – out)
Gary Payton II (left knee soreness – out)
LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
118-127 (L) at POR (BOX SCORE)
109-122 (L) at LAL (BOX SCORE)
109-115 (L) at LAC (BOX SCORE)
133-123 (W) vs. IND (BOX SCORE)
114-117 (L) vs. ATL (BOX SCORE)
WARRIORS:
122-109 (W) vs. MIL (BOX SCORE)
113-102 (W) at DEN (BOX SCORE)
112-97 (W) vs. LAC (BOX SCORE)
124-131 (L) at DEN (BOX SCORE)
116-124 (L) at LAL (BOX SCORE)
TICKETS
Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.
NEXT UP: