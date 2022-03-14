Preview: Wizards close road trip Monday night vs. Golden State

WHERE: Chase Center

WHEN: 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

The Wizards wrap up a four-game West Coast road trip on Monday night, taking on the Warriors at 10 p.m. ET at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Monday’s matchup marks the first of two matchups in the next two weeks between Washington and Golden State with the teams set to meet again on March 27 at Capital One Arena.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS WARRIORS G Raul Neto Stephen Curry G Corey Kispert Klay Thompson F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Andrew Wiggins F Kyle Kuzma Draymond Green C Kristaps Porzingis Kevon Looney

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS WARRIORS PPG Kuzma (17.4) Curry (25.5) RPG Kuzma (8.6) Looney (7.6) APG Kuzma (3.4) Curry (6.4)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)



WARRIORS:

Andre Iguodala (low back tightness – out)

Gary Payton II (left knee soreness – out)

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

118-127 (L) at POR (BOX SCORE)

109-122 (L) at LAL (BOX SCORE)

109-115 (L) at LAC (BOX SCORE)

133-123 (W) vs. IND (BOX SCORE)

114-117 (L) vs. ATL (BOX SCORE)



WARRIORS:

122-109 (W) vs. MIL (BOX SCORE)

113-102 (W) at DEN (BOX SCORE)

112-97 (W) vs. LAC (BOX SCORE)

124-131 (L) at DEN (BOX SCORE)

116-124 (L) at LAL (BOX SCORE)

