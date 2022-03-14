Preview: Wizards close road trip Monday night vs. Golden State

Posted: Mar 14, 2022

WHERE: Chase Center
WHEN: 10 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

The Wizards wrap up a four-game West Coast road trip on Monday night, taking on the Warriors at 10 p.m. ET at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Monday’s matchup marks the first of two matchups in the next two weeks between Washington and Golden State with the teams set to meet again on March 27 at Capital One Arena.

PROBABLE STARTERS
WIZARDS WARRIORS
G Raul Neto Stephen Curry
G Corey Kispert Klay Thompson
F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Andrew Wiggins
F Kyle Kuzma Draymond Green
C Kristaps Porzingis Kevon Looney
STAT LEADERS
WIZARDS WARRIORS
PPG Kuzma (17.4) Curry (25.5)
RPG Kuzma (8.6) Looney (7.6)
APG Kuzma (3.4) Curry (6.4)

INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)

WARRIORS:
Andre Iguodala (low back tightness – out)
Gary Payton II (left knee soreness – out)

LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
118-127 (L) at POR (BOX SCORE)
109-122 (L) at LAL (BOX SCORE)
109-115 (L) at LAC (BOX SCORE)
133-123 (W) vs. IND (BOX SCORE)
114-117 (L) vs. ATL (BOX SCORE)

WARRIORS:
122-109 (W) vs. MIL (BOX SCORE)
113-102 (W) at DEN (BOX SCORE)
112-97 (W) vs. LAC (BOX SCORE)
124-131 (L) at DEN (BOX SCORE)
116-124 (L) at LAL (BOX SCORE)

TICKETS
Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.

Tags
Wizards, English

Related Content

Wizards

English

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter