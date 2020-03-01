Wizards continue road trip Sunday night against Warriors

The Wizards (21-37) continue their four-game road trip Sunday at 8:30 P.M. ET against the Warriors (12-47) at the Chase Center. Washington is looking to bounce back from a 10-point loss in Utah on Friday night while Golden State will be coming off a Saturday night matchup in Phoenix.

The Warriors announced on Saturday that Stephen Curry, who has missed the last 56 games with a broken left hand, was nearing his return but would not play Sunday against the Wizards.

Game Info

Chase Center | 8:30 P.M. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – Shabazz Napier, G – Bradley Beal, F – Isaac Bonga, F – Rui Hachimura, C – Ian Mahinmi

Warriors: G – Jordan Poole, G – Damion Lee, F – Draymond Green, F – Marquese Chriss, C – Dragan Bender

Injury Report

Wizards: John Wall (left Achilles rehab – out)

Warriors: TBA

Storylines

Beal on the brink of a 58-year franchise record

After a 42-point performance against the Jazz on Friday night – and 16 straight games of 25-plus points before that – Bradley Beal sits on the precipice of a franchise record that has stood for 58 years. Beal, like Walt Bellamy in 1962, has now scored at least 25 points in 17 consecutive games. On Sunday, Beal looks to take sole possession of the record against the Warriors. Beal has scored 25-plus points in just two of his 13 career games against Golden State, though one of them was a 43-point, six-assist showing in the teams’ most recent meeting earlier this month.

Beal’s streak, in which he’s averaged 36.6 points per game on 49.4% from the field, is a microcosm of the consistency that he has shown all season. His per game scoring has improved every month except for one this season. He averaged 26.8 points in October, 28.8 in November, 27.2 in December, 31.3 in January and a league-leading 36.2 points per game in February – the most any player has averaged in a single month in franchise history.

Bryant playing well under minutes restriction

Thomas Bryant has played in four of the Wizards’ last five games since returning from foot soreness that caused him to miss the last four games of the first half of the season. In that time, he’s been under a minutes restriction, but has shown flashes on each end of the court that could provide much-needed boost to Washington frontcourt down the stretch. Against Utah on Friday, Bryant scored 16 points on 7-10 (.700) shooting, including 2-2 (1.000) from 3-point range – his first game since November with multiple threes. In the four games since returning from injury, Bryant is shooting 66.7% from the field. On the defensive end, excluding a down night Friday against the Jazz, Bryant has been a plus for a much-improved Washington defense. His 107.0 defensive rating ranks third on the team since his return to action.

Warriors season-long struggles continue despite roster shakeup

Since the Warriors and Wizards last met on February 3, an eight-point Washington loss, a great deal has changed for Golden State. They have not won since, dropping eight straight games, and swapped a few of their early-season rotation staples. D’Angelo Russell, who started in all 33 of his appearances with Golden State this season and led the team with 23.6 points per game, was traded with Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman to Minnesota in exchange for former number one overall pick Andrew Wiggins and a pair of draft picks. The Warriors also traded Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III to the Sixers for draft picks.

Despite a boost from Wiggins and a strong month from Marquese Chriss, the Warriors have been unable to overcome the struggles that have plagued them all season in the wake of injuries to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Golden State ranks last in net rating (-9.3), offensive rating (104.1) and 26th in defensive rating (113.4) this season.