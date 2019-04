WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced tonight that the team has waived forward Wesley Johnson.

Johnson appeared in 12 games for the Wizards and averaged 2.8 points and 1.5 rebounds per game. He was originally acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans on February 7 in exchange for Markieff Morris and a 2023 second round pick.

Washington’s roster now stands at 15.