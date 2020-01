WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards announced today that they have waived forward Johnathan Williams, who had reached the 10-day limit on the team’s injury hardship exception. Williams appeared in six games for the Wizards (four starts), averaging 5.5 points and 6.3 rebounds.

The Wizards’ roster now stands at 16, not including two-way players Garrison Mathews and Anzejs Pasecniks.