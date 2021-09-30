Wizards unveil themes and promotional schedule for 2021-22 season

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards unveiled their themes and promotional schedule for the upcoming season today in anticipation of the start of the 2021-22 NBA season presented by Capital One.

Fans attending the home opener on Oct. 22 against the Indiana Pacers will have a chance to receive two giveaways courtesy of Capital One: the first 10,000 fans will receive a team-branded mousepad with the 2021-22 schedule and a rally towel with the Wizards logo.

The “Saturday Night in The District” (SNITD) series presented by Capital One will tip off on Oct. 30 against the Boston Celtics and the first 5,500 fans in attendance will receive a Wizards-branded hat honoring the District of Columbia. Fans attending the game against the Miami Heat on Nov. 20 will receive a Wizards-branded hat recognizing the colors of the state of Maryland while the state of Virginia will be featured during the game against the Utah Jazz on Dec. 11. Throughout the season, the SNITD series will highlight different areas of the DMV featuring a DC/MD/VA hat spotlighting other neighborhoods such as U Street, Georgetown, and the Wharf. Historically Black Colleges & Universities such as Coppin State and Howard University will also be featured throughout the SNITD series.

Themes that will be recognized this season include Military Night presented by Leidos (Nov. 5), Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (Jan. 17), Pride Night (Mar. 4) and Cherry Blossom Night (Mar. 29). Black History Month (February) and International Women’s Month (March) along with Heritage Nights such as Japanese Heritage Night, Jewish Heritage Night, Latinx Heritage Night and Chinese New Year presented by ORG will also be celebrated during the season. The team will also honor recent Hall of Fame inductee Bob Dandridge on Nov. 7 during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The popular Wizards concert series will return and will feature award-winning artists as well as local talent. Additional details will be announced in the coming weeks.

As the NBA celebrates their 75th anniversary, the Wizards will honor the organization’s past with bobbleheads of former Bullets players Manute Bol (Feb. 7), Gheorghe Muresan (Mar. 27) and Wes Unseld (Apr. 1). The present will be recognized with a Bradley Beal bobblehead (Dec. 30) inspired by Marvel’s Black Panther, a bobblehead of Head Coach Wes Unseld Jr. (Mar 1), and a Thomas Bryant bobblehead (Apr. 8) courtesy of Capital One.

Washington is bringing back pregame Youth Basketball clinics for boys and girls 6 to 14 years old. The first clinic will take place on Oct. 9 prior to the preseason game against the New York Knicks. To register or for more information, visit www.dcfamily.com/gamedayclinics. Additional dates will be announced at a later date.

Fans can visit www.washingtonwizards.com/tickets for a complete listing of promotional nights, to purchase individual game tickets or to learn about more group theme nights