Wizards to unveil bust of Wes Unseld on October 21

WASHINGTON, D.C. - On Thursday, October 21, the Washington Wizards will unveil a bust of franchise legend and NBA Hall of Famer Wes Unseld near section 111 at Capital One Arena. Unseld’s bust, the first of its kind at Capital One Arena, will be on display for all events at the venue, beginning when the Wizards host the Indiana Pacers for their home opener on Friday, October 22, at 7:00 p.m.

Designed by sculptor J Brett Gill, the Unseld bust is approximately 10% over life-size and is made of bronze weighing about 90 pounds. Gill has sculpted presidents, politicians, athletes, and other leaders. His commissioned sculptures can be found in public and private collections across the country.

Unseld’s wife Connie and Wizards Head Coach Wes Unseld Jr. will be joined by Monumental Sports & Entertainment chairman and CEO Ted Leonsis for the unveiling.