Wizards and Blazers meet again

Coming off wins in three of their last four games, the Wizards will host the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday at 6:00 P.M. This is the Wizards’ fourth home game in a row, while the Blazers are in the midst of a six-game road trip. The Wizards defeated the Blazers 125-124 in an overtime thriller in Portland in October.

Game Info

Capital One Arena | 6:00 P.M. | NBC Sports Washington | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – John Wall, G – Bradley Beal, F – Otto Porter Jr., F – Markieff Morris, C – Dwight Howard

Trail Blazers: G – Damian Lillard, G – CJ McCollum, F – Jake Layman, F – Al-Farouq Aminu, C – Jusuf Nurkic

Injury Report

Wizards: None

Trail Blazers: G Seth Curry (right knee - out), F Moe Harkless (left knee - out)

Storylines

Wizards-Blazers meet again

Keef Morris’ career-high six 3-pointers and timely defense willed the Wizards to victory in Portland when these two teams met for the first time. Morris scored 28 points, Bradley Beal added 25, and Otto Porter Jr. blocked Damian Lillard’s layup attempt at the buzzer to seal the win. There were 29 lead changes and 23 ties in that game, the Wizards’ first win of the season.

Rebounding and free throws will be a big story on Sunday. The Blazers are second in the NBA in rebounding percentage (53.4%), while the Wizards are last at 46.0%. Washington has improved as of late with Dwight Howard back in the mix, but they’ll need to hold their own on the boards. Portland had 70 rebounds in that overtime game, including 33 combined from Jusuf Nurkic and Al-Farouq Aminu.

The Blazers lead the NBA in free throw percentage, making 85.3% of their free throws. The Wizards get to the line more on average (28.2, 4th vs. 23.2, 17th), but only shoot 77.1% from the line. Foul trouble and free throws dictate a lot in competitive games like this one, and they’ll play a role once again on Sunday.

Battle in the backcourt

In that October win, the Wizards were able to hold Lillard and his fellow backcourt mate CJ McCollum in check. Lillard (7-21 FG, 2-10 3PT) and McCollum (5-25 FG, 1-9 3PT) could not get anything going, but the Blazers’ role players stepped up. In order for the Wizards to sweep the season series, they need to keep those two players from getting to their spots and away from the paint. Winning on Sunday starts with defense against these two players.

John Wall and Bradley Beal will have their hands full defensively, but Lillard, McCollum, and company still have to stop the Wizards’ All-Star backcourt. Wall and Beal are both averaging over 20 points per game this season and shooting over 48.0% from the field at home.

Beginning of tough stretch

Sunday will be the first of seven straight games against .500 teams or better for the Wizards. Washington will conclude its five-game homestand on Tuesday against the Clippers, before taking on the Raptors, Pelicans (twice), Rockets, and Sixers to round out November. The Wizards want to take care of home court with this upcoming slate, knowing that winning on the road against these playoff-caliber teams is never easy.

Other notes

- Bradley Beal’s career-high of 51 points came against the Blazers last season. Phil Chenier’s career-high (53) was also against Portland.

- Dwight Howard will look to build on his 25-point, 17-rebound game on Friday. That was the first 25-17 game from a Wizard since Andray Blatche did it in 2011.

- John Wall is 98 points away from passing Wes Unseld for third all-time on the Wizards’ franchise points list.