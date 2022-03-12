Preview: Wizards continue road trip Saturday night in Portland
WHERE: Moda Center
WHEN: 10 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App
In the second game of a West Coast back-to-back, the Wizards are back in action tonight against the Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. at the Moda Center. Washington is coming off a loss to the Lakers last night in L.A. while the Portland enters having lost six in a row.
Wizards head Wes Unseld Jr. said earlier this week that Kristaps Porzingis, who recently returned to action from a bone bruise in his right knee, would likely rest against the Trail Blazers on the second night of a back-to-back.
|PROBABLE STARTERS
|WIZARDS
|TRAIL BLAZERS
|G
|Raul Neto
|Brandon Williams
|G
|Corey Kispert
|Josh Hart
|F
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Elijah Hughes
|F
|Kyle Kuzma
|CJ Elleby
|C
|Daniel Gafford
|Drew Eubanks
|STAT LEADERS
|WIZARDS
|TRAIL BLAZERS
|PPG
|Kuzma (17.3)
|Simons (17.3)
|RPG
|Kuzma (8.6)
|Nurkic (11.1)
|APG
|Kuzma (3.4)
|Simons (3.9)
INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
TBA
TRAIL BLAZERS:
Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles tendinopathy – out)
Joe Ingles (left knee recovery – out)
Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery – out)
Nassir Little (left shoulder recovery – out)
Didi Louzada (left knee recovery – out)
Jusuf Nurkic (left foot plantar fasciitis – out)
Anfernee Simons (left knee patellar tendinopathy – out)
Justise (right Achilles tendinopathy – out)
LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
109-122 (L) at LAL (BOX SCORE)
109-115 (L) at LAC (BOX SCORE)
133-123 (W) vs. IND(BOX SCORE)
114-117 (L) vs. ATL(BOX SCORE)
116-113 (W) vs. DET (BOX SCORE)
TRAIL BLAZERS:
85-123 (L) at UTA (BOX SCORE)
81-124 (L) at MIN (BOX SCORE)
121-135 (L) at MIN(BOX SCORE)
90-120 (L) at PHX (BOX SCORE)
92-124 (L) vs. DEN (BOX SCORE)
TICKETS
Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.
NEXT UP: