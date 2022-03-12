Preview: Wizards continue road trip Saturday night in Portland

WHERE: Moda Center

WHEN: 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

In the second game of a West Coast back-to-back, the Wizards are back in action tonight against the Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. at the Moda Center. Washington is coming off a loss to the Lakers last night in L.A. while the Portland enters having lost six in a row.

Wizards head Wes Unseld Jr. said earlier this week that Kristaps Porzingis, who recently returned to action from a bone bruise in his right knee, would likely rest against the Trail Blazers on the second night of a back-to-back.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS TRAIL BLAZERS G Raul Neto Brandon Williams G Corey Kispert Josh Hart F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Elijah Hughes F Kyle Kuzma CJ Elleby C Daniel Gafford Drew Eubanks

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS TRAIL BLAZERS PPG Kuzma (17.3) Simons (17.3) RPG Kuzma (8.6) Nurkic (11.1) APG Kuzma (3.4) Simons (3.9)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

TBA



TRAIL BLAZERS:

Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles tendinopathy – out)

Joe Ingles (left knee recovery – out)

Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery – out)

Nassir Little (left shoulder recovery – out)

Didi Louzada (left knee recovery – out)

Jusuf Nurkic (left foot plantar fasciitis – out)

Anfernee Simons (left knee patellar tendinopathy – out)

Justise (right Achilles tendinopathy – out)

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

109-122 (L) at LAL (BOX SCORE)

109-115 (L) at LAC (BOX SCORE)

133-123 (W) vs. IND(BOX SCORE)

114-117 (L) vs. ATL(BOX SCORE)

116-113 (W) vs. DET (BOX SCORE)



TRAIL BLAZERS:

85-123 (L) at UTA (BOX SCORE)

81-124 (L) at MIN (BOX SCORE)

121-135 (L) at MIN(BOX SCORE)

90-120 (L) at PHX (BOX SCORE)

92-124 (L) vs. DEN (BOX SCORE)

