Preview: Wizards continue road trip Saturday night in Portland

WHERE: Moda Center
WHEN: 10 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

In the second game of a West Coast back-to-back, the Wizards are back in action tonight against the Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. at the Moda Center. Washington is coming off a loss to the Lakers last night in L.A. while the Portland enters having lost six in a row.

Wizards head Wes Unseld Jr. said earlier this week that Kristaps Porzingis, who recently returned to action from a bone bruise in his right knee, would likely rest against the Trail Blazers on the second night of a back-to-back.

PROBABLE STARTERS
WIZARDS TRAIL BLAZERS
G Raul Neto Brandon Williams
G Corey Kispert Josh Hart
F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Elijah Hughes
F Kyle Kuzma CJ Elleby
C Daniel Gafford Drew Eubanks
STAT LEADERS
WIZARDS TRAIL BLAZERS
PPG Kuzma (17.3) Simons (17.3)
RPG Kuzma (8.6) Nurkic (11.1)
APG Kuzma (3.4) Simons (3.9)

INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
TBA

TRAIL BLAZERS:
Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles tendinopathy – out)
Joe Ingles (left knee recovery – out)
Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery – out)
Nassir Little (left shoulder recovery – out)
Didi Louzada (left knee recovery – out)
Jusuf Nurkic (left foot plantar fasciitis – out)
Anfernee Simons (left knee patellar tendinopathy – out)
Justise (right Achilles tendinopathy – out)

LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
109-122 (L) at LAL (BOX SCORE)
109-115 (L) at LAC (BOX SCORE)
133-123 (W) vs. IND(BOX SCORE)
114-117 (L) vs. ATL(BOX SCORE)
116-113 (W) vs. DET (BOX SCORE)

TRAIL BLAZERS:
85-123 (L) at UTA (BOX SCORE)
81-124 (L) at MIN (BOX SCORE)
121-135 (L) at MIN(BOX SCORE)
90-120 (L) at PHX (BOX SCORE)
92-124 (L) vs. DEN (BOX SCORE)

