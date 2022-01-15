Preview: Wizards go for fourth-straight win Saturday vs. Portland

WHERE: Capital One Arena

WHEN: 7 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

Riding a three-game winning streak, the Wizards continue their extended homestand on Saturday night, hosting the Trail Blazers at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington is coming off wins over Orlando (twice) and Oklahoma City while Portland looks to bounce back from a loss in Denver on Thursday night.

The Wizards will be playing without Bradley Beal and head coach Wes Unseld Jr., both of whom entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols earlier this week and Davis Bertans (left mid-foot sprain).

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS TRAIL BLAZERS G Spencer Dinwiddie Dennis Smith Jr. G Corey Kispert Ben McLemore F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Nassir Little F Kyle Kuzma Robert Covington C Daniel Gafford Jusuf Nurkic

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS TRAIL BLAZERS PPG Beal (24.0) Lillard (24.0) RPG Kuzma (8.7) Nurkic (10.2) APG Beal (6.4) Lillard (7.3)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols – out)

Davis Bertans (left mid-foot sprain – out)



TRAIL BLAZERS :

Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery – out)

CJ McCollum (return to competition reconditioning – out)

Larry Nance Jr. (right knee inflammation – out)

Norman Powell (health and safety protocols – out)

Cody Zeller (right knee patellar fracture – out)

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

112-106 (W) vs. ORL (BOX SCORE)

122-118 (W) vs. OKC (BOX SCORE)

102-100 (W) at ORL (BOX SCORE)

122-130 (L) at CHI (BOX SCORE)

111-114 (L) vs. HOU (BOX SCORE)



TRAIL BLAZERS:

108-140 (L) at DEN (BOX SCORE)

114-108 (W) vs. BKN (BOX SCORE)

103-88 (W) vs. SAC (BOX SCORE)

101-114 (L) vs. CLE (BOX SCORE)

109-115 (L) vs. MIA (BOX SCORE)

TICKETS

Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.