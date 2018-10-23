Wizards topple Blazers in OT for first win of 2018-19

Monday marked the first stop on a long road trip for the Wizards after starting 0-2 at home. There aren’t many better ways their trip to Portland could have ended. For the first time on the young season, things seemed to click into place for Washington, and it led to a thrilling 125-124 overtime victory over the Trail Blazers.

From the time the Wizards erased a 10-point deficit in the second quarter, Monday’s game was one highlighted by razor-thin leads and 29 lead changes. Neither team held a lead larger than five for the rest of the night, and Bradley Beal and Markieff Morris came back to haunt Portland for a third straight season on its home floor.

Morris’ 28-point outburst (featuring a career-high six 3-pointers), led Washington when they needed it most throughout the night, while Bradley Beal added 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Kelly Oubre Jr. also came alive with needed energy on both sides of the floor and contributed 22 points and six rebounds to the winning effort to lead the second unit.

“John [Wall] and Bradley [Beal] are great players and they find open shots for our guys and our guys need them to attack and find open shots for them,” said head coach Scott Brooks. “And Keef stepped up and made big three after big three after big three. That’s a great thing for a team to see, because you have your best players have confidence in the guys who do a lot of the dirty work.”

With just under two minutes remaining and the Blazers leading by a point, Morris and Beal ignited a 3-point barrage that wound up extending the game. Both teams caught fire down the stretch, as a back-to-back pair of Morris 3’s were answered by Damian Lillard (29 points, 8 assists, 8 rebounds) to keep the game tied with under a minute left. Then, after a Nik Stauskas 3-pointer gave Portland the lead with 13 seconds remaining, Bradley Beal nailed a 3-pointer to tie the game. Beal also blocked Lillard’s last second lay-up attempt to end regulation.

In the overtime period, Morris’ takeover continued with nine more points. His and-one layup put the Wizards up four with under a minute remaining before John Wall’s (16 points, nine assists) pull-up bank shot answered a Lillard driving layup to keep the lead at four. Washington needed all the points they could get, as C.J. McCollum’s late 3-pointer and a pair of missed free throws gave Portland one last chance at a victory. As time expired, Otto Porter Jr. blocked a last-second drive by Lillard.

The Wizards know that they can score the ball with the best teams in the NBA, and shots finally started falling on Monday. They shot 40.5% from 3-point range, hitting 15 total from deep including many in critical moments. Washington also turned a category it had lost in its first two losses, edging the Blazers in paint scoring, 52-50. At the end of the day, the Wizards played their most complete game in a while, with contributions from all over the floor.

“It was a great win for us. A lot of good plays, and finally, the ball bounced our way,” said Brooks.

Next up are the defending champion Warriors, as the Wizards will head to the Bay Area on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 10:30 p.m. ET.