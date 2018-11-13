Wizards top Magic, notch second straight win

It’s time to build momentum. Coming home from an impressive road win in Miami that snapped another early-season rough patch, the Wizards knew Monday night’s rematch with the Magic needed to be the spark of what could be an important week. After being on the road for much of their first 12 games of the season, five straight home games (Monday included) are on the docket for Washington, and it passed the first hurdle with a 117-109 victory over Orlando.

Neither team created much separation on the night, but the Wizards used a balanced scoring effort and a rebounding advantage to close the game strong. John Wall led the way with 25 points and 10 assists for his third double-double, while Bradley Beal added 21 and eight rebounds despite shooting just 2-for-10 from deep. Dwight Howard (17 points) and Markieff Morris (16 points) both added eight rebounds apiece.

The first three quarters were played to an 83-83 stalemate, but the first key stretch of the game for the Wizards came with just under five minutes remaining in the third. After the Magic had sustained the first real run of the game to go up by 10, Washington stormed back with a 14-2 run to momentarily take the lead. A Beal slam punctuated the outburst, and one of his two 3-pointers also came during the run.

Down the stretch, the fourth quarter was all Washington, thanks in large part to Jeff Green’s 10-point performance in the final frame. Green tallied 18 points (six rebounds and four 3-pointers) on the night to lead the second unit. John Wall added nine points and four assists in the last 12 minutes, stepping into the closer roll to lead the Wizards to victory. Washington only committed one turnover in the final frame and used a 14-4 run keyed by Wall and Green to take a 10-point lead with four minutes remaining that put the game out of reach.

Winning two games in a row is a positive start for the Wizards to stage a turnaround, but more important is how they’ve done it. Defense was what created Monday’s win down the stretch, and head coach Scott Brooks credited his team for accepting the challenge together after the win.

”The way the league is, there are so many great scoring teams and we held them the last three quarters under 30,” said Brooks. “And the way we've been giving up 118 and 119, that's good. I thought we competed. We got down 10, couldn't stay in front of the basketball, we were fouling the shooters and then we started defending.”

“We communicated,” said Jeff Green. “We were in the right spots to get stops toward the end of the game. We helped each other.”

Next, Washington will host the struggling Cavaliers on Wednesday night in D.C. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.