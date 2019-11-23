Wizards top Hornets, 125-118

Bradley Beal’s fifth consecutive 30-point game and a dominant Washington fourth quarter propelled the Wizards (5-8) to a 125-118 win over the Charlotte Hornets (6-10) Friday night at Capital One Arena. Six Wizards scored in double figures, including Beal and a pair of 20-point performances from Thomas Bryant and Davis Bertans.

“It was beyond important,” Beal said postgame. “For one, just protecting our house, but two, it gives a little bit of flow, some juice moving forward. We got one more here, but we know we got a tough one on the road coming up. Those are going to be all tough. I think getting these at home, running some games off, it will give us some confidence to go on the road and take care of business.”

The Wizards trailed the Hornets 96-90 entering the fourth quarter before a pair of Miles Bridges 3-pointers put Washington in a 107-94 hole with 9:25 remaining. After a Wizards timeout, Ish Smith, coming off his best game of the season Wednesday against San Antonio, sparked what would be a 31-11 game-winning Wizards run.

On the ensuing possession, Smith grabbed an offensive rebound off one of the night’s few Bertans misses and found Beal driving for a layup, cutting the deficit to 11. On the next Wizards possession, Smith hit his only 3-point attempt of the night, forced a turnover on the ensuing Charlotte possession and converted a layup in transition to bring the Wizards within eight points. After buckets from Beal and Bertans, Jordan McRae gave the Wizards a 116-114 lead on a 3-pointer with just over three minutes remaining. McRae sealed the game for Washington, scoring seven of his 13 points and recording a pair of steals in the game’s final 3:02.

“I thought that (McRae) came in and changed the complexion of the game,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said. “We were down 13 [points], and things weren't going our way. I just told the guys we have a lot of game left; there's probably going to be another 20 possessions left to this game. We just have to make sure to give us a chance to win. Most of them have to be physical, defensive possessions, whether we get a stop, we got to give ourselves a chance. I thought the guys did that.”

Beal played one of his best all-around games of the season, scoring 30 points on 10-19 (.526) from the field to go along with a season-high 12 assists and five rebounds. Beal has now scored 30-plus in five straight and eight of his last 10 games. It was the fifth time 30-point, 10-assist game of his career and the second time he has accomplished the feat this season.

Bertans led the Wizards bench with 20 points, including 12 in the second quarter, on 6-11 (.545) from deep. His six 3-pointers tied a career high and marked the fourth time this season he has hit five-plus threes in a game, most among bench players this season.

“He brings so much energy,” Bryant said of Bertans postgame. “I didn’t even know he was like that, really. He can drive to the basket, he has floaters. Of course, he can shoot threes, but he can also defend, block shots and rebound. He brings so much to the table for us that we need out there.”

Bryant, too, played of his best games of the season, scoring 21 points on an efficient 9-12 (.750) from the field to go along with 11 rebounds. Bryant was a +21 when he was on the court and helped hold Charlotte’s starting frontcourt – P.J. Washington and Cody Zeller – to a combined 11 points.

“(Thomas Bryant) was huge,” Brooks said. “…When we have our bigs rolling, it opens up everything offensively for us and I thought (Bryant) was huge tonight throughout the game.

The Wizards close their three-game homestand Sunday against Sacramento at 6:00 P.M. before embarking on a four-game West Coast road trip that includes matchups against the Nuggets, Suns, Lakers and Clippers.