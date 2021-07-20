Wizards to host summer events

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards will host a series of summer events for fans at Capital One Arena during the month of July.

Fans are invited to an Open House on Thursday, July 22 from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., where they will have a chance to view and secure newly-released seat locations for the 2021-22 Washington Wizards season and take advantage of special purchase incentives. All fans in attendance will receive a free Wizards t-shirt and enjoy complimentary hot dogs and sodas. In addition to exclusive behind-the-scenes tours of the Wizards locker room, one lucky fan will have the chance to win a trip for two to a Wizards road game during the upcoming season. Fans interested in attending can RSVP HERE.

On Friday, July 23, fans will have a one-of-a-kind opportunity to take part in the first Monumental Sports & Entertainment “Garage Sale” for discounted gear from the MSE teams (Wizards, Mystics and Capitals). Items start as low as $1 with all proceeds benefiting the MSE Foundation.

From July 23 to August 11, the team will host four skills clinics at Capital One Arena for boys and girls ages 6-14. All registrations include a $20 ticket credit towards the 2021-22 Wizards season and a Jr. Wizards t-shirt. The cost of the clinic is $40 plus fees. To register and for more information, fans can visit: https://www.dcfamily.com/summertour.

The Wizards will close out the month with a party celebrating the 2021 NBA draft on Thursday, July 29. New Head Coach Wes Unseld Jr. and General Manager Tommy Sheppard will address the fans following the team’s selection (currently slated at #15 overall). Wizards broadcasters Dave Johnson, Glenn Consor, Chris Miller, and Justin Kutcher will host a pre-draft show analyzing the upcoming draft class. The Wizards dancers and G-Wiz will be on hand to entertain the crowd. There will also be contests and prize giveaways for fans in attendance.