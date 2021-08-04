Wizards to host auditions for entertainment teams

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards are inviting all performers in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area to come and audition for the Washington Wizards entertainment teams which include the Wizards Dancers, Wizdom Dance Team and the 202 Crew.

Auditions for the entertainment teams will begin this Saturday with the Wizards Dancers. The Wizards are seeking energetic and talented female and male dancers for the Wizards Dancers squad, with open call auditions to be held Saturday, August 7 at Capital One Arena. Registration begins at 10:00 a.m. For more information and to register, interested candidates can visit HERE.

On September 18, Washington will hold auditions at 9:00 a.m. for the fan favorite Wizdom dance team. Active entertainers ages 50+ who love to dance and have outgoing and fun personalities are encouraged to try out. Auditions for the 202 Crew, the team’s hype squad, will also take place on Sept. 18 at 10:00 a.m. Cheerleaders, stunt teams, break dancers, tumblers, and energetic entertainers able to keep fans engaged during home games are encouraged to audition. Both auditions will take place at Trinity Washington University.

More information regarding the Wizdom and 202 Crew auditions will be announced at a later date.